74% Say That Trump Indictment Would Either Help Or Have No Effect On Trump Campaign

Americans are not buying the establishments’ latest attack on Donald Trump.

According to a new poll, 74.3% think that an indictment of Trump in the Stormy Daniels case would either help or have no effect on his 2024 campaign.

The poll found 36.8% think it will help Trump’s campaign while 37.5% say it will have no effect – only 25.7% think it will hurt his campaign.

Via Trafalgar Polling.

New @trafalgar_group/@COSProject poll (3/20-22) reveals 74.3% of #Americans think a potential #TrumpIndictment would help or not affect his campaign. Only 25.7% think it would hurt. Hurt by Party: 42.7% Dems

11.3% GOP

27.5% Inds Report: https://t.co/zrXH7J2qIE pic.twitter.com/fBfiuFZuax — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) March 24, 2023

When broken down by political party, 88.7% of Republicans think an indictment will either help or have no effect on Trump’s campaign.

That number is 72.4% among independents and 57.3% among Democrats.

Democrats are the only group in which more think it will hurt more than help his campaign.

Breitbart reported:

Broken down by political party of respondents shows a pretty consistent view across the board among Democrats, independents, and Republicans — though among Republicans those who think it will help Trump jumps up into a clear majority. Among Democrats, more than 57 percent believe an indictment would either not affect or help Trump’s campaign — 42.5 percent think it will have no effect and 14.8 percent think it will help him — while just 42.7 percent say it will hurt him. Among independents, more than 72 percent think an indictment will have no effect or help Trump — 38.9 percent think it will have no effect and 33.6 percent say it will help him — while just 27.5 percent say it will hurt Trump. Among Republicans, perhaps the most interesting group in the immediate term because these voters will decide the primary, a solid majority of 56.2 percent believe that an indictment would actually help Trump in his bid to retake the White House. Another 32.5 percent of Republicans say an indictment would have no effect on Trump’s White House chances — meaning that in total nearly 89 percent of GOP voters believe that an indictment would either help Trump or have no effect on his campaign — whereas just 11.3 percent say an indictment would hurt Trump.

MAGA remains strong.

