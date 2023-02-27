Movie “Jesus Revolution” Makes the Top Three at the Box Office This Past Weekend

by

 

The Jesus Revolution shocked movie elites in landing in the top three movie money makers this past weekend.

This movie, which includes former Frasier star, Kelsey Grammer, way outperformed expectations on opening weekend.

The Washington Examiner writes:

The premiere of Jesus Revolution took the box office’s No. 3 spot this past weekend.

Moviegoers defied film critics’ reviews of the newly released film, which is based on the real-life experience of hippies being invited into church by Southern California pastor Chuck Smith, who was played by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer. The film depicts the Christian movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s that spread across the country as thousands joined the faith.

Below is the movie’s trailer:

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

This movie comes as revivals are taking place across the country. Perfect timing.

Beautiful: Revivals Spread to College Campuses Across the Nation

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 