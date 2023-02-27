Movie “Jesus Revolution” Makes the Top Three at the Box Office This Past Weekend

The Jesus Revolution shocked movie elites in landing in the top three movie money makers this past weekend.

This movie, which includes former Frasier star, Kelsey Grammer, way outperformed expectations on opening weekend.

The Washington Examiner writes:

The premiere of Jesus Revolution took the box office’s No. 3 spot this past weekend. Moviegoers defied film critics’ reviews of the newly released film, which is based on the real-life experience of hippies being invited into church by Southern California pastor Chuck Smith, who was played by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer. The film depicts the Christian movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s that spread across the country as thousands joined the faith.

Below is the movie’s trailer:

This movie comes as revivals are taking place across the country. Perfect timing.