Meghan Markle ‘Upset and Overwhelmed’ After Being Ruthlessly Destroyed on New Episode of South Park (VIDEOS)

Meghan Markle is reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” after being ruthlessly mocked on the new episode of South Park.

The episode was titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” and dragged the disgraced Duke and Duchess of Sussex for constantly whining about their desire for privacy — while refusing to stop trying to get as much media attention as possible.

While not naming the couple, it was extremely clear who the characters represented.

South park dropped a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode this week, and there’s talk of them trying to get it blocked, even legal action. Good luck with that, South park plays by their own rules 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMB28Y4Knn — I AM (@i_Beth1) February 19, 2023

The character of Markle was described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”

According to a report from the Spectator, “ironically, after the episode aired, rumors began circulating that Harry and Meghan were so frustrated with the show that they are now ‘taking it out on each other.’ At least their spousal disagreements are taking place in a nine-bedroom-sixteen-bathroom mansion. No awkward passings in the hallway for them.”

“Sources claim that Meghan, ‘is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.’ But for Meghan, this couldn’t have come at a worse time,” the report adds. “The duchess is said to be ‘obsessed with her half-sister’s litigation.’ Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle is suing her for defamation following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The duchess had previously filed a motion to stop depositions in the case from taking place, but it was dismissed by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell earlier this month.”

Meghan Markle:”he victimized me, it’s because I’m a ethnic woman” Prince Harry: “he can’t do that I’ll show, wait your ethnic??” #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/ILCC24FZhF — Brian (@HNICBrian) February 17, 2023

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed that the couple is already having their legal team look over the episode, according to a report from Fox News.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke,” Sean wrote.