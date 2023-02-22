“Get Over Here” – Trump Has a Message For Joe Biden After He Delivers Pallets of Food and Trump Water to East Palestine Residents (VIDEO)

President Trump on Wednesday arrived in East Palestine, Ohio to help residents in need after the train derailment and toxic disaster.

The Biden Regime has done nothing to help East Palestine residents after the train derailment caused a toxic disaster.

Trump delivered 13 pallets of food, goods and Trump water.

WATCH:

Tens of thousands of pounds of goods, food, water being delivered to the people of East Palestine, Ohio right now before Trump’s visit. Trump paid for all of it. Number of goods delivered from the Biden Administration: 0. pic.twitter.com/QQADqZl9Uy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

A supporter asked Trump if he had a message for AWOL Joe Biden.

“Get over here!” Trump said.

WATCH:

I asked President Trump what his message to Joe Biden was. His response: “Get over here.” pic.twitter.com/eX9pKargCq — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile Joe Biden is tripping up the stairs of Air Force One as he departs Poland.

