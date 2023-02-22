“Get Over Here” – Trump Has a Message For Joe Biden After He Delivers Pallets of Food and Trump Water to East Palestine Residents (VIDEO)

by

President Trump on Wednesday arrived in East Palestine, Ohio to help residents in need after the train derailment and toxic disaster.

The Biden Regime has done nothing to help East Palestine residents after the train derailment caused a toxic disaster.

Trump delivered 13 pallets of food, goods and Trump water.

WATCH:

A supporter asked Trump if he had a message for AWOL Joe Biden.

“Get over here!” Trump said.

WATCH:

Meanwhile Joe Biden is tripping up the stairs of Air Force One as he departs Poland.

WATCH:

