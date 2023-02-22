President Trump Lands in East Palestine, Ohio – Trump Supporters Line the Streets – HOPE HAS ARRIVED

Trump supporters wait for their President in Ohio with a message for Joe Biden. (Benny Johnson)
The Trump supporters are lining the streets in Ohio.
TRUMP BRINGS HOPE!
Ohio residents waiting for President Trump’s arrival
Notice the FJB flag?
They speak for a lot of Ohioans right now
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 22, 2023
HOPE.
Trump Force One on the way to East Palestine, Ohio! 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/XjuF7a6LMG
— Popmemes8 (@jonpopmemes) February 22, 2023
And supplies for the suffering.
The truckloads of water have arrived in East Palestine, Ohio. Courtesy of the Trump family. 13 pallets, over 14,000 bottles. pic.twitter.com/SRsVfHpusH
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023
No Mo Joe!
Pete who? What is a “Joe Biden?” 🤔
East Palestine, Ohio is ready for TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/2nXNGMGNj9
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023
A hero will rise.
Pete who? What is a “Joe Biden?” 🤔
East Palestine, Ohio is ready for TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/2nXNGMGNj9
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023
This is great.
— C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) February 22, 2023
Don Jr. went off on Pete Buttigieg
Donald Trump Jr on Trump Force one ahead of 45’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio. @DonaldJTrumpJr
pic.twitter.com/3cdHNZdl49
— Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) February 22, 2023