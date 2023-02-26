CIA Head Says US is ‘Confident’ China is Considering Assisting Russia, Days After Zelenskyy Threatened WWIII if They Do

CIA Director William Burns claimed that the US is “confident” that China is considering providing Russia with equipment for the conflict in Ukraine — just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened that if the CCP allies with the Kremlin against his nation, there will be World War III.

Burns made the assertion in a teaser of an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” that is scheduled to air in full on Sunday.

“We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment,” Burns said. “We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment.”

CIA Director William Burns says the U.S. is “confident” that China is “considering the provision of lethal equipment” to aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Burns told @margbrennan that the U.S. is hoping to “deter” Beijing from making a “very risky and unwise bet.” pic.twitter.com/9iD5XLGAy0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 25, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also claimed this was the case last weekend.

“That’s why, I think, Secretary Blinken and the President have thought it important to make very clear what the consequences of that would be as well … because it would be a very risky and unwise bet,” Burns continued.

On Monday, China said Americans were trying to worsen the conflict and claimed that the CCP is “on the side of peace and dialogue.”

“It is the U.S., not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. “The U.S. is in no position to tell China what to do.”

Zelenskyy threatened World War III over it on Monday in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

“For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war,” the Ukrainian president said. “In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think it’s possible.”

“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” Zelenskyy threatened.

This week, Zelenskyy also trashed Americans that are opposed to giving him more of our money.

Then, the mood shifted as Zelenskyy addressed the Americans who prefer that taxpayer funds go to help Americans.

“And that percentage of Americans as you’ve mentioned is increasing, I can tell them only one thing: If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine — they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world, that they enjoy in the world. That they enjoy for a very fair reason,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president continued, “And they will lose the support of the country with 40 million population, with millions of children. Are Americans’ children any different from ours?”

“Don’t Americans enjoy the same things as we do? I don’t think we’re that different.”