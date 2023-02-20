Zelenskyy Threatens World War III If China Allies With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened that if China allies with Russia against his nation, there will be World War III.

Zelenskyy made the comments during an interview with German newspaper Die Welt on Monday.

“For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war,” the Ukrainian president said. “In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think it’s possible.”

Zelenskyy said that he hopes China will make a “pragmatic assessment” of what is happening to avoid additional conflict.

“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” Zelenskyy threatened.

Zelenskyy’s threat came one day after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and said that the US was “very concerned that China’s considering providing lethal support to Russia.” He warned China that such a move would have “serious consequences in our relationship.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded on Monday and said that the US “is in no position to make demands of China.”

Joe Biden also met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, though he still has not visited the people impacted by the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

During the visit, Biden pledged yet another $500 million in American taxpayer-funded weapons.

“One year later, Kyiv stands, Ukraine stands, democracy stands,” Biden said after meeting Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace. “The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”