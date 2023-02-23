BOOM! Reporter Hernandez Confronts Pete Buttigieg in East Palestine “Why Did It Take You 2-and-a-Half Weeks to Get Here?”- Coward Pete Runs Away (VIDEO)



Pete Buttigieg – a picture of weakness.

Pete Buttigieg and the Biden regime ignored the environmental catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio for several weeks.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg refused to offer immediate assistance, FEMA refused for two weeks to offer relief, and the Biden administration did not mention the disaster until they were asked about the disaster days after the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump sent water and supplies to East Palestine. Then he flew to the city and spoke with the hundreds of residents who gathered to see the popular US President. And then to top it off, President Trump bought the locals sandwiches at McDonalds.

Pete Buttigieg, on the other hand, was such a coward that he arrived at 7 AM in East Palestine on Thursday.

Buttigieg had to sneak into town unannounced.

This regime is scared of the people.

BREAKING: After almost three weeks Pete Buttigieg has finally arrived on the ground in East Palestine pic.twitter.com/M7kZWrfT8j — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 23, 2023

Later this morning Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez ran into Pete Buttigieg and asked him why he did not come earlier to East Palestine?

Savanah Hernandez: Why did it take you an entire two-and-a-half weeks to get here to respond to East Palestine? Pete Buttigieg: (nothing- keeps walking) Hernandez: Will you apologize to East Palestine? Pete Buttieg: (nothing – keeps walking)

Savanah then tore into Pete’s smug assistant.