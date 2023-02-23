EPIC! East Palestine Residents Start Screaming, Jumping Up and Down for Trump – So Trump Stops His Conversation and Goes Over to Shake Their Hands (VIDEO)

Who else can do this?

Residents of East Palestine were overjoyed to see President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Crowds formed early in the day in the rain to see Trump before he flew into Ohio.

The Trump supporters are lining the streets in Ohio.

TRUMP BRINGS HOPE!

Trump Force One on the way to East Palestine, Ohio! 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/XjuF7a6LMG — Popmemes8 (@jonpopmemes) February 22, 2023

Trump traveled to East Palestine, Ohio with Donald Trump, Jr. and Senator J.D. Vance. When they arrived the excited crowd was jumping up and down and started chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!…”

So President Trump stopped what he was doing, paused his conversation and walked over to the screaming crowd and started shaking their hands!

This is why President Trump is the most popular US President of a generation!

Via Catturd2.