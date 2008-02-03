BIDEN ECONOMY: House Values Plummet – Worst Decrease Since 2008 – $2.3 Trillion Lost in 2nd Half of 2022

The crash is here. The Biden gang’s efforts at home and abroad are a disaster for the country and the world.

This past week TGP reported that credit card debt in the US is at its highest level ever. Americans have amassed nearly $1 trillion in credit card debt and the rates are nearing the highest levels ever as well.

Inflation still sits at the highest rates in 40 years and Americans’ wages are down. The average American family is trying to make ends meet and prices are going up.

FOX News reported today on the housing market and the news there is terrible too.

The U.S. housing market suffered the biggest drop in value since 2008 as home prices came crashing down. That’s according to a new report from real estate brokerage firm Redfin, which showed that the total value of U.S. homes tumbled from a record high of $47.7 trillion in June 2022 to $45.3 trillion at the end of the year — a decline of $2.3 trillion, or 4.9%. It marks the biggest drop in percentage terms since the 2008 financial crisis, when home values plunged by 5.8% from June to December.

The Biden Administration could not be doing worse if they tried. Let’s face it, whoever is running this Administration hates America.