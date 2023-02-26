ArrestKatieHobbs Trends On Twitter Following Allegations that Sinaloa Cartel Uses Money Laundering, Bribes To Control Democrat Politicians

“#ArrestKatieHobbs” is trending on Twitter following bombshell allegations made last week about a phony mortgage and real estate transaction scam used by the Sinaloa Cartel to bribe elected officials and control the state of Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Arizona Senate and House Elections Committees held a joint special meeting on Thursday and heard an explosive presentation by forensic investigator Jacqueline Breger. If her account is accurate, it exposed information regarding massive corruption and collusion between American politicians, appointed government officials, and the Sinaloa Cartels.

Breger identifies herself as a longtime Arizona resident and a forensic investigator with attorney John Thaler’s Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, investigating multi-state racketeering and corruption. She stated that she holds a master’s degree in marketing and honors degrees in Finance, Financial Accounting, Business, statistics, economics, and business strategy.

The Gateway Pundit later reported that John Thaler joined Brannon Howse with former Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem Friday night on Lindell TV to explain the alleged bribery scam used by the Sinaloa Cartel to control the state of Arizona and its elections.

People mentioned in this alleged fraud scheme include Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, and Runbeck COO Jeff Ellington. Thaler also states that at least three Maricopa County Supervisors “have problems” relating to trafficking, money laundering, and racketeering.

The Gateway Pundit cannot confirm or deny these charges at this time.

However, Katie Hobbs has not refuted or denied these claims. She has remained completely silent regarding these explosive accusations on social media.

Following the allegations, Katie Hobbs began trending on Twitter. Arizona Sun Times reporter Rachel Alexander tweeted a photo Saturday night with #ArrestKatieHobbs trending at number 12 on the platform and credited @DecentFiJC for starting the trend.

One hour later, at 11:49 am MST, the hashtag was trending at number 10.

Tweets calling for the arrest of Katie Hobbs continued to climb and made it to number six on the list of trending topics, with over 21,400 tweets by 1:46 am MST.

At 4:22 am MST, “Hobbs” was trending in the “For you” section of Twitter’s explore page, with over 140k tweets mentioning her name. However, Katie Hobbs and #ArrestKatieHobbs were no longer found in the “Trending” section.

It appears Twitter may be censoring this hashtag on behalf of Katie Hobbs. Phrases with far fewer tweets were found in the trending section.

As of 6:40 am MST, #ArrestKatieHobbs was trending again with over 34,500 tweets published, and it was still not found in the “United States trends” section of Twitter. “Hobbs,” trending with over 140,000 tweets, was also not found trending in the US.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Katie Hobbs had Twitter silence her critics in the state before her gubernatorial run.

Katie Hobbs then lectured Arizonans to “monitor election speech” and “suppress conspiracies” just days after she was caught working with Twitter to censor conservative speech in the state.

It is unclear if Twitter is still colluding with government officials to control election narratives since Elon Musk purchased the company late last year.

The election was blatantly rigged and stolen from Kari Lake. We have reported extensively on the stolen midterm election, where nearly 60% of voting locations in Maricopa County saw voting machine failures and lines of up to four hours the moment polls opened. They knew that Republicans would have a massive advantage, with likely 75% of voters turning out for Kari Lake, and they sabotaged election day.

The County contends that this did not affect the election, and only about 17,000 voters were affected by these issues. However, this is roughly the same margin that Lake’s race was decided by, and thousands more were likely disenfranchised by long wait times and being unable to cast a ballot at their polling location.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Kari Lake is taking her election fraud lawsuit to the Arizona Supreme Court after the Arizona Appeals Court refused to consider the evidence and make the correct ruling.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the office of Katie Hobbs, and we have not received a response. We will update this story if one is provided.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona election fraud scandal and Kari Lake’s historic lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County.