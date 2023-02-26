WATCH: Forensic Investigator John Thaler Joins Brannon Howse Following EXPLOSIVE Claims That Sinaloa Cartel Uses Bribes, Money Laundering To Control Maricopa County Elections

Attorney John Thaler joined Brannon Howse with former Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem Friday night on Lindell TV to explain the alleged phony mortgage and real estate transaction scam used by the Sinaloa Cartel to bribe elected officials and control the state of Arizona.
The Sinaloa Cartels and the treasonous Americans who work with them are destroying our country by flooding Arizona with dangerous drugs and crime.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Tempe Police seized over 30 million lethal doses of fentanyl. In 2022, the DEA nationwide seized over 50.6 million deadly fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, half of which came from Arizona. “I want to be crystal clear. The drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil entity, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” said Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.
If the new findings are accurate, this could explain why our government allows them to operate in the United States.
The Gateway Pundit reported that the Arizona Senate and House Elections Committees held a joint special meeting on Thursday and heard an explosive presentation by Breger, which, if true, exposed information regarding massive corruption and collusion between American politicians, appointed government officials, and the Sinaloa Cartels.
Breger identifies herself as a longtime Arizona resident and a forensic investigator with the Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, investigating multi-state racketeering and corruption. She states that she holds a master’s degree in marketing and honors degrees in Finance, Financial Accounting, Business, statistics, economics, and business strategy.
She told the legislators on Thursday that attorney John Thaler investigated money laundering and racketeering in Maricopa County and reviewed over 120,000 documents which include “fake notarizations, fake deeds of trust, fraudulent buyers and or sellers of the real property transactions, as well as other companies used in real estate transactions, such as real estate brokers, mortgage companies Title and Escrow companies, real estate inspection companies, service companies.”
Breger made serious accusations against named individuals in government positions and others involved in the alleged scheme. This includes two citizens of Mesa named Dawna Rae Chavez and her daughter, Brittany Rae Chavez, who are both described by Breger as “principal preparers of the documents necessary to affect the racketeering enterprise.”
As we reported, John Thaler and Brittany Chavez, formerly Brittany Thaler, were once married. Brittany is listed as a defendant in a lawsuit by Plaintiff John Thaler with similar allegations to Breger’s.
In June 2022, John Thaler alleged that Brittany Thaler “has engaged in an array of criminal enterprises across multiple states, including money laundering and tax evasion, allegedly accomplished via real estate transactions and non-profit organizations; insurance fraud, allegedly accomplished via phony personal injury claims made on behalf of non-existent persons; skimming money from state-run aid programs; narcotics trafficking; hacking into state databases and fabricating public records; bribing public officials, including judges, police officers, judicial assistants, inspectors, assessors, and accountants; bribing private professionals, such as real estate agents and brokers; bankruptcy fraud; election fraud, allegedly accomplished by creating fake ballots and manipulating others in order to influence, among other races, the 2020 election for Maricopa County Recorder; extortion via “crypto-viruses”; the creation of fake employees on payroll systems in order to collect paychecks and benefits; and murder.” Dawna Rae Chavez is also named as a defendant.
Thaler explained this, stating, “I was directly involved in had a relationship with one of the people who was directly involved very, very much unbeknownst to me.” He then revealed that he married Brittany in 2016 and had a child with her in late 2017. “It was in 2018 when I was looking through documents with the Recorder’s office that I found documents relating to her that clearly also related to the Midwest transactions that I’d been looking at in 2014,” said Thaler.
Brittany allegedly provided Thaler and a colleague in 2019, “when it became clear what her involvement was,” with hard drives and flash drives, “which contain a lot of the evidence from which we then launched a deeper investigation into this,” says Thaler.
Mark Finchem ran for Arizona Secretary of State in the corrupt 2022 race against former cartel lawyer Adrian Fontes, who was implicated in this new potential scandal.
Fontes is accused of appointing “phantom” or “non-existent individuals” to “hold positions related to election services” while serving as the Maricopa County Recorder. According to Jacqueline Breger’s Thursday testimony, Fontes’ loss in 2020 was “planned” so that he could be fraudulently installed into the office of Secretary of State in 2022.
Other names in this alleged fraud scheme include Katie Hobbs, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, and Runbeck COO Jeff Ellington. Thaler also states that at least three Maricopa County Supervisors “have problems” relating to trafficking, money laundering and racketeering.
Jacqueline Breger stated on Thursday that she and John Thaler had found phony deeds and illegal transfers for Runbeck and Jeff Ellington, who is closely tied to Arizona House Speaker RINO Ben Toma.
The Gateway Pundit reported shortly after the stolen 2022 Election that Runbeck COO Jeff Ellington Chairs the Board of Directors of Precision Aero, formerly Riggins Engineering Inc. & Pinnacle Mfg. Co., Inc., which is owned by Toma’s family. If Thaler’s allegations surrounding Toma and Runbeck are true, this is not only a conflict of interest but part of a major election fraud crime.
John Thaler and Mark Finchem joined Grant Stinchfield on Frank Speech last night to discuss the findings and provide more insight into this investigation.
Thaler: In 2009, the state of Arizona privately ran an audit on their agencies, because they believed that monies were being laundered out of California at that time. Were flowing into state agencies. I can’t comment on that investigation because I was not directly involved in it. However, as part of that investigation, in 2014, the state of Arizona looked at money laundering coming in from California that was going into single-family residences. Whether somebody watches, you know, TV or watches movies, one of the staple money laundering methods has to do with buying and selling real estate. Single Family residents are usually the best. So, we were tasked in 2011 with looking at monies being taken from California from illegal activities in California and moving into the state of Arizona, using the monies for the purchases of single-family residences in some of the outskirt towns, San Tan Valley, Avondale, Goodyear, places like that, Litchfield Park. And we concluded that a lot of monies were flowing into new construction projects that were going on in Arizona. That was kind of the beginning of the construction boom in Arizona. So that’s what we concluded. In 2014, My office was asked to look further at this issue. And at this time, it wasn’t so much monies coming from California, but it was monies coming from the Midwest. So we were asked to look at Midwest cash, mostly coming from Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa to determine whether or not monies going into properties in those states being used for money laundering, were also then flowing into Arizona. Just so your audience knows the monies going into those three states was already known to the US Attorney’s Office from about 2005 to about 2010. The US Attorney’s office actually got indictments, charged individuals, and convicted a number of individuals of money laundering. That included not just the drug dealers and drug suppliers who were doing it, but also, that was real estate agents and brokers. That was, you know, escrow companies and title insurance companies. So we were asked to see whether or not that was flowing into Arizona. And the conclusion by late 2014 was that yes, it was. We did not believe it was widespread at the time, but it was flowing into Arizona. It was especially flowing in again into areas where new properties were being built, so where less expensive housing existed. And from that, we sent in our conclusions, and that, to my knowledge, was kind of going to be the end of it. That was the end of the investigation, we sealed the boxes, and we were done. In 2018, somewhat by accident, now with everything, and before this, just understand, before 2015, documents such as recorder records in most states, including in Arizona and Maricopa County, were not available online. So for us to do research, we had to actually go down to Recorders’ offices, or go down to the Corporation Commission offices and actually request specific documents, then request more documents, and so on and so forth. By 2015, everything was online. So, in 2018 when we were looking for something totally different than this, we actually found additional documents that related to the 2014 investigation. And those documents in 2018 kind of were the beginning of the process of where we’ve gotten to today. So the process of where we are today is that over the last three years, since 2019, my office has been working on investigations involving racketeering activities in Arizona, a lot of which comes from monies funneled from other states, but it also comes from monies that come directly into Arizona through drug transactions.
Howse: How did you initially discover all this? Is this where a family member comes in?
Thaler: Brittany and I actually got married in April 2016. We had a child in December of 2017. And It was in 2018 when I was looking through documents with the Recorder’s office that I found documents relating to her that clearly also related to the Midwest transactions that I’d been looking at in 2014. From there, it just kind of went off the scope because once you know what you’re looking for, and you know what the documents are that you’re searching for, especially nowadays with the databasing, we could find far more and more and more documents and that uncovered money laundering activities through these properties. But it also uncovered payroll theft, it covered life insurance fraud, auto insurance fraud, it covered bankruptcy fraud, obviously, tax evasion that goes with it, and then ultimately, that led us to the obvious which was with all this going on, were there officials, both elected and appointed, who are also being bribed?
So for the most part up until really, a couple of months ago, until really after the 2022 election, we were mostly concentrating on payroll theft, life insurance fraud, and money laundering. And, you know, just to make this more clear, Brittany in November 2019, came to me and came to one of my colleagues when it became clear what her involvement was, and at that time, she asked us for WITSEC protection, which for your audience out there, is federal witness protection. That’s what it’s called. It’s with WITSEC protection. And in order to get that in order to even apply for that, you have to be willing to inform the US Attorney of every criminal activity you’ve been involved in. Well, Brittany was not at the time willing to tell me or my colleague all of the activity she was involved in, but she did provide us with a number of documents. She provided us with a portable hard drive. She provided us with several flash drives, which contain a lot of the evidence from which we then launched a deeper investigation into this. Just to bring you up to present and what this has to do with elections is that once we knew that there were elected and appointed officials who were accepting bribes, or who were certainly participating in some of the racketeering schemes that we had uncovered, we then, seeing some of the things going on with the elections, decided that we would look at election officials themselves. Not just members of the legislature, but people who were appointed to various election positions, both in counties and at the state level. And that’s what brought us to where we are today.