WATCH: Forensic Investigator John Thaler Joins Brannon Howse Following EXPLOSIVE Claims That Sinaloa Cartel Uses Bribes, Money Laundering To Control Maricopa County Elections

Attorney John Thaler joined Brannon Howse with former Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem Friday night on Lindell TV to explain the alleged phony mortgage and real estate transaction scam used by the Sinaloa Cartel to bribe elected officials and control the state of Arizona.

The Sinaloa Cartels and the treasonous Americans who work with them are destroying our country by flooding Arizona with dangerous drugs and crime.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Tempe Police seized over 30 million lethal doses of fentanyl. In 2022, the DEA nationwide seized over 50.6 million deadly fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, half of which came from Arizona. “I want to be crystal clear. The drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil entity, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” said Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.

If the new findings are accurate, this could explain why our government allows them to operate in the United States.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Arizona Senate and House Elections Committees held a joint special meeting on Thursday and heard an explosive presentation by Breger, which, if true, exposed information regarding massive corruption and collusion between American politicians, appointed government officials, and the Sinaloa Cartels.

Breger identifies herself as a longtime Arizona resident and a forensic investigator with the Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, investigating multi-state racketeering and corruption. She states that she holds a master’s degree in marketing and honors degrees in Finance, Financial Accounting, Business, statistics, economics, and business strategy.

She told the legislators on Thursday that attorney John Thaler investigated money laundering and racketeering in Maricopa County and reviewed over 120,000 documents which include “fake notarizations, fake deeds of trust, fraudulent buyers and or sellers of the real property transactions, as well as other companies used in real estate transactions, such as real estate brokers, mortgage companies Title and Escrow companies, real estate inspection companies, service companies.”

Breger made serious accusations against named individuals in government positions and others involved in the alleged scheme. This includes two citizens of Mesa named Dawna Rae Chavez and her daughter, Brittany Rae Chavez, who are both described by Breger as “principal preparers of the documents necessary to affect the racketeering enterprise.”

As we reported, John Thaler and Brittany Chavez, formerly Brittany Thaler, were once married. Brittany is listed as a defendant in a lawsuit by Plaintiff John Thaler with similar allegations to Breger’s.

In June 2022, John Thaler alleged that Brittany Thaler “has engaged in an array of criminal enterprises across multiple states, including money laundering and tax evasion, allegedly accomplished via real estate transactions and non-profit organizations; insurance fraud, allegedly accomplished via phony personal injury claims made on behalf of non-existent persons; skimming money from state-run aid programs; narcotics trafficking; hacking into state databases and fabricating public records; bribing public officials, including judges, police officers, judicial assistants, inspectors, assessors, and accountants; bribing private professionals, such as real estate agents and brokers; bankruptcy fraud; election fraud, allegedly accomplished by creating fake ballots and manipulating others in order to influence, among other races, the 2020 election for Maricopa County Recorder; extortion via “crypto-viruses”; the creation of fake employees on payroll systems in order to collect paychecks and benefits; and murder.” Dawna Rae Chavez is also named as a defendant.

Thaler explained this, stating, “I was directly involved in had a relationship with one of the people who was directly involved very, very much unbeknownst to me.” He then revealed that he married Brittany in 2016 and had a child with her in late 2017. “It was in 2018 when I was looking through documents with the Recorder’s office that I found documents relating to her that clearly also related to the Midwest transactions that I’d been looking at in 2014,” said Thaler.

Brittany allegedly provided Thaler and a colleague in 2019, “when it became clear what her involvement was,” with hard drives and flash drives, “which contain a lot of the evidence from which we then launched a deeper investigation into this,” says Thaler.

Mark Finchem ran for Arizona Secretary of State in the corrupt 2022 race against former cartel lawyer Adrian Fontes, who was implicated in this new potential scandal.

Fontes is accused of appointing “phantom” or “non-existent individuals” to “hold positions related to election services” while serving as the Maricopa County Recorder. According to Jacqueline Breger’s Thursday testimony, Fontes’ loss in 2020 was “planned” so that he could be fraudulently installed into the office of Secretary of State in 2022.

Other names in this alleged fraud scheme include Katie Hobbs, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, and Runbeck COO Jeff Ellington. Thaler also states that at least three Maricopa County Supervisors “have problems” relating to trafficking, money laundering and racketeering.

Jacqueline Breger stated on Thursday that she and John Thaler had found phony deeds and illegal transfers for Runbeck and Jeff Ellington, who is closely tied to Arizona House Speaker RINO Ben Toma.

The Gateway Pundit reported shortly after the stolen 2022 Election that Runbeck COO Jeff Ellington Chairs the Board of Directors of Precision Aero, formerly Riggins Engineering Inc. & Pinnacle Mfg. Co., Inc., which is owned by Toma’s family. If Thaler’s allegations surrounding Toma and Runbeck are true, this is not only a conflict of interest but part of a major election fraud crime.

John Thaler and Mark Finchem joined Grant Stinchfield on Frank Speech last night to discuss the findings and provide more insight into this investigation.

Watch the full interview below: