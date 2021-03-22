MORE
Uncategorized
Share to GabGab ShareGab P Share

BREAKING: More Evidence Suggests China Coronavirus (COVID) Outbreak May Have Come from Military Bioweapons Research Accident

By Joe Hoft
Published March 22, 2021 at 5:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab P Share

There is more evidence today that confirms what we suspected one year ago – that the China coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan likely came from a bioweapon accident. 

We reported nearly a year ago in April that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the epicenter of the China coronavirus:

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology Connected to Coronavirus EXPERIMENTED WITH LIVE ANIMALS …And We Have Proof!

We also knew by April that the China coronavirus did not come from a wet market in Wuhan:

TRENDING: The 'Scan the Ballots' Effort Is Moving Forward In Georgia Involving Jovan Pulitizer's Technique of Forensically Reviewing Ballots from the 2020 Election

EXCLUSIVE: China Coronavirus DID NOT Come from a Wuhan Wet Market – This Propaganda Comes From a China Disinformation Campaign

Now today it’s being reported that the China coronavirus was likely accidentally released in Wuhan during military research on bioweapons:

A FORMER lead investigator at the State Department says he believes the coronavirus was accidentally released as a result of research done by the Chinese military into bioweapons.

David Asher, a former Department of State employee who oversaw the task force into the coronavirus’ origins, said he believes the virus not only came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but that it also may have been a bioweapon potentially used by the People’s Liberation Army.

We really don’t know if it was an accident or not.  It is just as likely that the evil regime released the coronavirus in China to prevent having to comply with the trade deal with the United States.  The Chinese possibly could have released the virus to prevent the US from getting way ahead of their economy.  Instead, China brought the entire world economy down.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab P Share
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit Executives Are Profiteers of the Migrant Unaccompanied Minors Program
The 'Scan the Ballots' Effort Is Moving Forward In Georgia Involving Jovan Pulitizer's Technique of Forensically Reviewing Ballots from the 2020 Election
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Location of Origin of COVID-19 Pandemic Identified - Between Two of China’s Biological Warfare Facilities in Wuhan
The FED Now Believes It's In the Climate Change Business - Maybe It's Time It Reflects On Its Purpose
Obama's FTC Handed Google Its Monopoly After Google Execs Helped Obama Win His Second Re-election
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×