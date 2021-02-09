MORE
Ex-NFL Football Great with the Kansas City Chiefs Says Super Bowl Half-Time Show Was Satanic

By Joe Hoft
Published February 9, 2021 at 7:45am
Ex-NFL Football Great Larry Johnson sent out some tweets on Super Bowl Sunday noting that the Half-Time Show looked satanic.

Larry Johnson was a great running back for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.  Like many Americans, he watched the Super Bowl Half-time Show this past Sunday but he had a unique take on the event which he shared on Twitter:

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back was all eyes and ears to Super Bowl LV and noticed something disturbing with the halftime show.

Johnson took to Twitter and claimed that The Weeknd performed a satanic ritual in front of thousands of people inside Raymond James Stadium and the millions watching at home.

Johnson tweeted: Truthers stand back and stand by:

He next thought some of the participants in the show were wearing jockstraps or something:

Then he shares that he believes the opening scene looks like Satan falling from heaving and meeting his demons on earth:

Really, what the hell is going on?

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







