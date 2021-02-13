MORE EVIDENCE: Riots at the Capitol Were Pre-Planned by Members of Antifa, Neo-Nazis and Others

The Democrats and the corrupt Big Media would like you to believe that the individuals behind the riots on January 6th were all Trump supporters. This is not true. There were numerous suspicious characters at the US Capitol on January 6th.
We reported a week ago on a number of suspicious characters at the Capitol on January 6th:
IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups
We also reported on Neo-Nazi Ukrainians who were at the Capitol that day:
Neo-Nazi Ukrainians, and Forefathers of Antifa, Instigated and Participated in the Capitol Hill Riot Alongside Antifa
Today we have three more individuals seen at the Capitol on January 6th who were partaking in vary suspicious actions.
Person of Interest Number 1
1 Individual – 1 Adult Female
Entrance to Capitol
Inciting a Riot / Impersonating MAGA – Individual directing people into the Capitol. She does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear.
Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE
Person of Interest Number 2
1 Individual – 1 Adult Male
1:20-1:30 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds
Destruction of Federal Property – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, methodically cuts down fencing and pulls posts out of the ground.
Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE
Person of Interest Number 3
1 Individual – 1 Adult Male
1:15-1:45 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds
Acting suspicious – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, has an earpiece and speaks into his collar that had a clip-on microphone. He also has a radio on his hip.
(Video unavailable)
