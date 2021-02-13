MORE EVIDENCE: Riots at the Capitol Were Pre-Planned by Members of Antifa, Neo-Nazis and Others

The Democrats and the corrupt Big Media would like you to believe that the individuals behind the riots on January 6th were all Trump supporters. This is not true. There were numerous suspicious characters at the US Capitol on January 6th.

We reported a week ago on a number of suspicious characters at the Capitol on January 6th:

We also reported on Neo-Nazi Ukrainians who were at the Capitol that day:

Today we have three more individuals seen at the Capitol on January 6th who were partaking in vary suspicious actions.

Person of Interest Number 1



1 Individual – 1 Adult Female

Entrance to Capitol

Inciting a Riot / Impersonating MAGA – Individual directing people into the Capitol. She does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear.

Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE

Person of Interest Number 2

1 Individual – 1 Adult Male

1:20-1:30 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds

Destruction of Federal Property – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, methodically cuts down fencing and pulls posts out of the ground.

Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE

Person of Interest Number 3

1 Individual – 1 Adult Male

1:15-1:45 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds

Acting suspicious – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, has an earpiece and speaks into his collar that had a clip-on microphone. He also has a radio on his hip.

(Video unavailable)

No, the Capitol riot was not a spontaneous event. The riots were planned out far in advance by some very seedy characters.