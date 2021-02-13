MORE
MORE EVIDENCE: Riots at the Capitol Were Pre-Planned by Members of Antifa, Neo-Nazis and Others

By Joe Hoft
Published February 13, 2021 at 8:23am
The Democrats and the corrupt Big Media would like you to believe that the individuals behind the riots on January 6th were all Trump supporters.  This is not true.  There were numerous suspicious characters at the US Capitol on January 6th. 

We reported a week ago on a number of suspicious characters at the Capitol on January 6th:

IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups

We also reported on Neo-Nazi Ukrainians who were at the Capitol that day:

TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET - Democrats Cave After Threatening to Call Witnesses - LIVE STREAM VIDEO

Neo-Nazi Ukrainians, and Forefathers of Antifa, Instigated and Participated in the Capitol Hill Riot Alongside Antifa

Today we have three more individuals seen at the Capitol on January 6th who were partaking in vary suspicious actions.

Person of Interest Number 1

1 Individual – 1  Adult Female

Entrance to Capitol

Inciting a Riot / Impersonating MAGA – Individual directing people into the Capitol. She does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear.

Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE

Person of Interest Number 2

1 Individual – 1 Adult Male

1:20-1:30 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds

Destruction of Federal Property – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, methodically cuts down fencing and pulls posts out of the ground.

Link to Original Footage – CLICK HERE

Person of Interest Number 3

1 Individual – 1 Adult Male

1:15-1:45 PM – Outside Capitol Building – On Capitol Building Grounds

Acting suspicious – Individual, who does not appear to be wearing any MAGA gear, has an earpiece and speaks into his collar that had a clip-on microphone. He also has a radio on his hip.

(Video unavailable)

No, the Capitol riot was not a spontaneous event.  The riots were planned out far in advance by some very seedy characters.

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







