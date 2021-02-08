Neo-Nazi Ukrainians, and Forefathers of Antifa, Instigated and Participated in the Capitol Hill Riot Alongside Antifa

No, Trump Supporters weren’t the ones instigating the Capitol riots on January 6th. Not only Antifa, but Ukrainian neo-Nazis were there instigating and partaking in violent activities as well.

Antifa, the group of domestic terrorists that tore apart cities in the US in 2020, ended up causing $2 billion in damage. It’s no surprise then to find out that Antifa’s roots are in communists and Nazis in Europe:

AntiFa’s history can be summarized like this — the group started out as the military wing of the German Communist Party (KPD). Before the rise of Hitler, they supported Stalin and Marxist socialism. Nazis were fascists. The KPD didn’t like other socialist groups so they were labeled fascist too. The KPD’s armed group was AntiFa and they fought in the streets against every group the KPD labeled fascist. The KPD decided it liked Hitler so Stalin was fascist. Then Hitler was fascist again. After this they merged with the SA, better known as the Brownshirts and Stalin was fascist again.

It’s also no surprise that both Antifa and Neo-Nazis from Ukraine were involved in the violence at the Capitol on January 6th. We’ve already reported on numerous individuals who either are or appear to be members of Antifa who were at the Capitol on the 6th:

With the help of Yaacov Apelbaum, from the illustrated Primer, we know that Ukrainian Neo Nazis were at the Capitol on the 6th as well. One noted member of the fascist group who refers to itself as the Zhidobanderites, Sergai Dybynyn, was photographed at the Capitol with the man known as Jacob Anthony Chansley (see above). Sergai was also in the Ukrainian army and is wanted for horrible crimes in his past.

Another member of the Zhidobanderites is a wealthy Ukrainian, Ihor Kolomoyski.

We wrote about Kolomoyski in 2019 related to his connections with Burisma. He’s also a media giant in Ukraine.

The day after the riot at the Capitol the Ukrainians reported that Russia was behind the effort because they supported President Trump. They also proved that they were at the Capitol and were using techniques like Antifa in storming the Capitol. The ‘Russians’ were Ukrainians.

Below is a composite of the events from Apelbaum. There is more information on the Ukraine’s actions at the Capitol that we will present tomorrow.