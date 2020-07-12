Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

A 24-year-old mother was killed by a Black Lives Matter mob in Indianapolis last week, allegedly for saying “All Lives Matter.”

Unlike Charlottesville, or any violence from the right, this killing was reported so quietly that barely anyone even noticed.

Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed following an altercation with Black Lives Matter thugs who were upset that she and her fiance had said “All Lives Matter” last Sunday.

“According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language. Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away,” Fox 59 reports.

“It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” the victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez told the station.

Her grandfather posted on Facebook that “multiple black assailants” shot her in the head.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” he asked in the post. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

Whitaker leaves behind a three year old son.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” said Ramirez.

Her father, Robert Doty, told the Gateway Pundit that the BLM supporters had walked by her and her fiance and said “Black Lives Matter,” to which Jessica responded that “All Lives Matter.”

The BLM activists had allegedly pulled out weapons during the argument, which prompted Ramirez to do the same. This lead to them backing off, but not for long.

“An argument started and guns came out, but they worked things out. Unfortunately, they didn’t drop it and waited for them to walk back through and she was shot in the head,” Doty told TGP.

Doty confirmed that neither CNN nor Fox News has reached out for information about the case, despite the murderer being on the loose.

When asked how the family is holding up, Doty said “one day at a time is all we can do.”

Her sister Jennifer told TGP that they were walking the canal with friends after an “awesome” Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s heartwrenching to watch my mother explain to my three year old nephew that mommy is an angel in heaven,” Jennifer told TGP, adding “and him ask when we can go get her and bring her back.”

Jennifer told TGP that her sister was a Certified Nursing Assistant doing home health care and getting ready to go back to school to become a registered nurse.

“Her son was her world, she had the kindest heart and was in no way racist towards anyone,” Jennifer told TGP.

Ramirez says that the hardest part has been explaining to her son Greyson that his mother will not be coming back.

“It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom,’” said Ramirez.