BOOM! Mitch McConnell ATTACKS Steve Bannon During Joint Presser with Trump – Says He “Will Support Incumbents” (Video)

It’s on!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Steve Bannon on Monday during his joint press conference with President Donald Trump.

McConnell has failed to pass ANY significant legislation since President Trump entered office in January.

Nothing!

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon announced his plans to replace the deadbeat Republicans who trash President Trump and stall the conservative-populist agenda in Washington DC.

Last week Steve Bannon warned the GOP elites, ” We’re going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell.”

McConnell didn’t like that.

Today McConnell lashed out at Steve Bannon for going after GOP senate seats in the 2018 election.