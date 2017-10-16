BOOM! Mitch McConnell ATTACKS Steve Bannon During Joint Presser with Trump – Says He “Will Support Incumbents” (Video)
It’s on!
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Steve Bannon on Monday during his joint press conference with President Donald Trump.
McConnell has failed to pass ANY significant legislation since President Trump entered office in January.
Nothing!
Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon announced his plans to replace the deadbeat Republicans who trash President Trump and stall the conservative-populist agenda in Washington DC.
Last week Steve Bannon warned the GOP elites, ” We’re going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell.”
McConnell didn’t like that.
Today McConnell lashed out at Steve Bannon for going after GOP senate seats in the 2018 election.
Mitch McConnell: The goal here is to win elections in November… My goal is to keep a senate majority. The way you do that is not complicated. You have to nominate people who can actually win because winners make policy and losers go home. We had one skirmish in 2016. We kept the majority in the senate. So our operating approach will be to support our incumbents and in open seats to seek to nominate people who can actually win.
