On Saturday evening, Hollywood star James Woods was threatened by Matthew E. Jacob of Huntington, Long Island, according to the firebrand conservative’s Twitter page. Jacob foolishly threatened Woods, not once, but twice. HUGE mistake!

“if I see you in the street I will hit you over the head with a 2 x 4,” threatened Jacob.

Woods quickly took a screen shot of the threat and tweeted it to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, pondering if “Twitter will actually do anything if a conservative is threatened.”

So I've been directly threatened with violence. Let's see if @Jack and @Twitter will actually do anything if a conservative is threatened. pic.twitter.com/1XaWhbrU1R — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Jacob also warned Woods that he was “the first person” he’s coming for when the next Civil War breaks out.

For the record this is one of his other threats before his account was suspended. #MatthewEJacob pic.twitter.com/iWoPjG6yBs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Woods then mentioned the threat of violence was made “across a state line and in response to a political statement.”

“That would be a violation of my civil rights.”

Forgot to mention it was across a state line and in response to a political statement. That would be a violation of my civil rights. @FBI pic.twitter.com/odRvpqQPvV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

How did Woods figure out the identidy of the man who threatened him? The bozo linked his Instagram account to his Twitter account. Doesn’t take a MENSA member (which James Woods is a proud member of with an IQ of 180) to hide your personal information if you’re going to make threats of any kind.

“The guy threatens to bash my head in on @ Twitter and then links to his @ Instagram account with his bike with his license plates. # Idiot”

It appears Jacob then deleted his Instagram account.

The guy threatens to bash my head in on @Twitter and then links to his @Instagram account with his bike with his license plates. #Idiot https://t.co/3RFSgQYLGr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Twitter promptly suspended Matthew Jacob’s account following Woods’ complaint. Note Jacob’s threat is no longer visible.

“You are not going to have wait to see me in the street. Your life just changed forever,” warned Woods.

You are not going to have wait to see me in the street. Your life just changed forever. https://t.co/C3xO6fpCww — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Woods then confirmed Jacob’s account was suspended.

“His account was suspended. For the record he is Matthew E. Jacob of Manhasset, Long Island. Further info I can give to police would help.”

His account was suspended. For the record he is Matthew E. Jacob of Manhasset, Long Island. Further info I can give to police would help. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

I want to thank @TwitterSupport for the prompt and decisive response to the violent threats made by #MatthewEJacob while he stalked me. pic.twitter.com/bqBQJ7b8ht — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Like a true badass, Woods reveals to one of his followers that he has a security guy who can “vet anybody in thirty minutes.”

“Not my first threat. But it will be his last.”

You mean the bike from Bozeman? I have a security guy who can vet anybody in thirty minutes. Not my first threat. But it will be his last. https://t.co/3RFSgQYLGr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

If things weren’t already bad for Jacob at this point, Woods then tweets a photo of the man.

“And by the way he is not a kid,” says Woods.

And by the way he is not a kid. He closed his account, but… pic.twitter.com/8ZmENbZ2uy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

But the Hollywood star didn’t stop there. Instead, Woods launched a hashtag with the man’s name.

“#MatthewEJacob”

Amazing!

Fans then joined in on the hashtag.

https://twitter.com/TXRebelAnnie/status/899142998054891521

It's time to hold people like #MatthewEJacob accountable and force them to deal with the consequences for their actions. #LawAndOrder — Jeri (@JeriVerzijl1121) August 20, 2017

Wrong move #MatthewEJacob ! Hopefully at some point you will learn not to threaten people. #Coward #Vigilante #Loser — Monica Jualz (@Monica_Jualz) August 20, 2017

#MatthewEJacob is threatening to hit @RealJamesWoods in the head. You must be mad, James Woods is an MIT grad, his mind is irreplaceable. https://t.co/nBrD1VFCmb — BrainyOlivia (@brainyolivia) August 20, 2017

#MatthewEJacob is having the worst Summer ever right now..! — Dan P'asta (@topdnyc) August 20, 2017

#MatthewEJacob Play stupid games win stupid prizes. You'll be forgiven once you drop the barbaric attitude towards people you disagree with. — Cannabossleaf (@cannabossleaf) August 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/MeemsKaso/status/899144249135972352

https://twitter.com/RedRumINSIDI0US/status/899141639163310081

#matthewejacob is going to learn a very big lesson soon! — Sherri (@ThisisSherri) August 20, 2017

Woods told his 790,000 Twitter followers he was filing a report the next morning.

I'm filing charges with the police in the morning for making terrorist threats and stalking. #MatthewEJacob https://t.co/6RrRbwZKxZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Woods then told his followers to stand up to people making threats.

“I urge all those harassed with violent threats to document the crimes promptly with @ TwitterSupport. It helps police, FBI and attorneys.”

I urge all those harassed with violent threats to document the crimes promptly with @TwitterSupport. It helps police, FBI and attorneys. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

Huntington, not Manhasset. Bad cut and paste. Sorry. Huntington https://t.co/PeU9cnYqyG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2017

It’s safe to say Matthew E. Jacob learned a very valuable lesson. Never threaten anyone on Twitter. And for the love of G-d, whatever you do, DO NOT mess with James Woods!