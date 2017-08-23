Breaking: Trans Lives Matter Protesters Mowed Down by Car During St. Louis Street Rally

Transgender Kiwi Herring was shot dead by a St. Louis police officer this week after she cut the officer during a domestic disturbance call.

Kiwi Herring was the 19th transsexual killed this year.

She cut a police officer.

The officer shot her.

#KiwiHerring is the 19th reported trans murder in 2017. She was killed by the St. Louis Police. #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1hC685eIcS — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) August 23, 2017

The left was very upset that Kiwi was shot dead.

I’m so fucking disgusted. black lives matter. black trans lives matter. black TRANS WOMEN MATTER. #KiwiHerring #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/9Fp4jY5a3O — Fem 4 All 🏳️‍🌈 (@projectFem4All) August 24, 2017

On Wednesday there was a protest in the Grove neighborhood in St. Louis city.

The protesters stood in the middle of Chouteau and Manchester — two very busy streets in St. Louis.

A couple protesters got hit by a car because they wouldn’t get out of the street.

The driver in a Mercedes was arrested and taken into custody.

Pix from car that drove through protesters, car stopped was surrounded, then drove through, one person ended up on hood, only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EYNxSJARoF — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017

Older white cis male driving a Mercedes just drove thru & hit peaceful protesters at Manchester & Sarah in the #grove. #KiwiHerring action — rebecca l. gorley (@rebeccalgorley) August 24, 2017

My God. A car just drove through a crowd who gathered for a candlelight vigil at Manchester & Sarah to honor the killing of #KiwiHerring. — Ree Cee (@ree_cee) August 24, 2017

Car hits demonstrators following vigil in south St. Louis https://t.co/vpoHMI3lDi pic.twitter.com/zaYGLyZV64 — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 24, 2017

A white cis male plowed throught the protest mob in the street.