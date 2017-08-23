The Gateway Pundit

Breaking: Trans Lives Matter Protesters Mowed Down by Car During St. Louis Street Rally

Aug 23rd, 2017 9:09 pm Leave a Comment

Transgender Kiwi Herring was shot dead by a St. Louis police officer this week after she cut the officer during a domestic disturbance call.

Kiwi Herring was the 19th transsexual killed this year.

She cut a police officer.
The officer shot her.

The left was very upset that Kiwi was shot dead.

On Wednesday there was a protest in the Grove neighborhood in St. Louis city.

The protesters stood in the middle of Chouteau and Manchester — two very busy streets in St. Louis.

A couple protesters got hit by a car because they wouldn’t get out of the street.
The driver in a Mercedes was arrested and taken into custody.

A white cis male plowed throught the protest mob in the street.

