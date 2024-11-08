“You’re Just Twisting Everything… That’s Unfair!” — Karine Jean-Pierre SNAPS and Then Flees the Briefing Room After Fox News Reporter Asks a Great Question About Biden’s Pre-Election Trump Rhetoric (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre lost her temper and abruptly fled Thursday’s White House briefing after one brave reporter reminded the American people of the Biden-Harris regime’s malevolent pre-election message regarding President Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a happy Joe Biden addressed Trump’s victory by congratulating him and assuring him of a peaceful transition of power. Biden also called on the country to lower the temperature and unite.

“You can’t love your country only when you win. Something I hope we can do is see each other as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature,” Biden said.

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich, though, remembered the cruel and fear-mongering rhetoric from the Biden-Harris regime. She asked Jean-Pierre an excellent question that exposed the total fraud of their pre-election message.

Heinrich reminded Jean-Pierre that while Biden was arguing today that Americans would be okay, he and his regime minions previously told millions of Americans Trump was going to rip away their rights like a tyrant and destroy American democracy if he returned to the Oval Office. How do you square this glaring flip-flip, she wondered.

Jean-Pierre refused to answer the question. She repeated Biden’s remarks about the election being free and fair and said that Biden wants to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Then she dared to claim Biden, of all people, wants to lead by example.

To her credit, Heinrich refused to let go and returned to Biden’s disgusting pre-election message to the American people. This set Jean-Pierre off, and she quickly got nasty.

She angrily snapped at Heinrich while falsely accusing the intrepid reporter of twisting her words. After spewing lies about the Regime delivering for the American people and again claiming the transition to the Trump administration would be peaceful, she stormed out of the room like a child.

WATCH:

‼️‼️DEI @PressSec Karine just got incredibly nasty and flipped out on @JacquiHeinrich for having the audacity to ask how the White House squares the unhinged fear mongering they’ve been pushing 24/7 with Biden now saying everything will be fine, even though Trump won. Before… pic.twitter.com/4BRYuDDfIO — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 7, 2024

Transcript below: