After Repeatedly Sabotaging Kamala Harris, Joe Biden Looks Like the Happiest Man in the World as He Addresses Trump’s Victory (VIDEO)

Biden addresses the nation on Trump’s victory

After repeatedly sabotaging Kamala Harris during the last leg of the 2024 election race, Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation on Trump’s victory.

He looked like the happiest man on earth.

Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates after Barack Obama forced him off the ballot in July.

Biden bigfooted Kamala Harris on numerous occasions and sabotaged her campaign by calling Trump supporters “garbage” right before Election Day.

The Bidens despise Kamala Harris.

Jill Biden was all smiles after she voted in Delaware wearing a MAGA red pantsuit on Election Day.

Biden addressed the nation on Trump’s victory from the White House.

“You can’t love your country only when you win. Something I hope we can do is see each other as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden was the happiest man on earth on Thursday!

WATCH:

Watch Biden’s full remarks here:

Thanks for sharing!
