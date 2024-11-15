WTH? MI Lawmaker Visits SOS Benson’s Office To Request Updated Voter Rolls From Nov. Election—Claims He Discovered Office Has Been EMPTY Since Nov 4th! [VIDEO]

Thanks to three of the most dishonest female tyrants in America who manage Michigan’s executive branch, law enforcement, and elections, the formerly blue state has been making front-page news across the nation since 2018.

Of the three top officials in Michigan, MI SOS Jocelyn Benson is arguably the most deceitful. Before the November 2024 election, the Soros-funded SOS lost ten election-related lawsuits. She continues to fight to keep hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters on Michigan’s voter rolls until 2027, well after Michigan’s mid-term elections, which is curious, considering that it’s rumored she plans to run for governor in 2026 after Gretchen Whitmer is termed out.

Yesterday, Rep. Josh Shriver, one of Michigan’s most conservative lawmakers, visited the MI Secretary of State office in Lansing, which is only a few blocks away from the State Capitol building. Rep. Shriver’s purpose was to request the most recent November 2024 MI Qualified Voter Files (QVF). What he discovered is astounding!

Rep Shriver posted a video of himself on “X” along with a letter to Sherri Hines, the FOIA Director for the MI Department of State, that reads:

Sherri Hines,

I want a download of the QVF, including registrations and history tables.

This is necessary information for an election integrity policy I’m currently drafting.

Sincerely,

Representative Joshua Shriver

Watch Rep. Shriver in the video below as he travels to the SOS office, where the MI Bureau of Elections is also located, as he records his stunning discovery:

Around 3:30 PM, I dropped by the Michigan Elections Department to download the 11/14/24 Qualified Voter File. As a Michigan Lawmaker, I need this right now to inform an Election Law I’m drafting. I learned they’ve been gone since 11/4/24. No one knows when they’ll be back? pic.twitter.com/E0LXk9rq3i — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) November 15, 2024

So, according to Rep. Josh Shriver, the MI SOS and MI Bureau of Elections have been out of the office since the day before the November 5 election, and no one knows when they will return??

Is this a joke, or was Rep. Shriver being lied to to prevent him from gaining access to the MI Qualified Voter Files (voter rolls)?

Shortly after sharing the results of his trip to the MI SOS and Bureau of Elections office, Rep. Shriver had this to say about MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s so-called election “transparency” on “X.”

@JocelynBenson – you said Michigan’s elections are more secure than ever before. If so, then why aren’t you providing my office with the data needed to back up what you’re saying? As a lawmaker, this data is required to inform a policy I’m working on. pic.twitter.com/hSJmz5DZkT — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) November 15, 2024

Also happening this morning in Michigan, election integrity expert Stephanie Beltnick asked Jocelyn Benson a very good question about why MI SOS Benson isn’t “giving anyone a copy of the voter records & history records of who voted in this election before it’s certified?” as she continues to [falsely] promote herself as an honest broker of elections.

“Transparent? Accessible?” Beltnick asks. Ms. Beltnick adds, “Is there something you don’t want us to see? Something that needs fixing first?” Finally, she calls out Benson for her arrogance, reminding her who the voter records belong to, “These are the people’s records, you tyrant!”

Here is her tweet:

Transparent? Accessible? Then why isn’t @JocelynBenson giving anyone a copy of the voter records & history records of who voted in this election before it’s certified? Is there something you don’t want us to see? Something that needs fixing first? These are the people’s… pic.twitter.com/vhu645QfP5 — Stephie (@stephiebeltinck) November 15, 2024

MI State Rep. Josh Shriver (R) isn’t the only member of Congress in Michigan to call out MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s lies and deceit. In an August 2024 video message, Senator Runestad reveals the frequency with which MI SOS Benson lies and deceives voters into believing she is protecting the vote in Michigan. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

Watch Senator Runestad outline Jocelyn Benson’s abuse of power in this excellent video:

Michigan SOS Benson Overturned once again! Don’t miss this video expose! pic.twitter.com/6UTuL2rSff — Jim Runestad (@SenJRunestad) August 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Senator Runestad about his video. “You cannot change election law to implement a law that doesn’t exist,” the frustrated state senator said, citing eight successful lawsuits filed against Benson to date.

“Thank God, there’s some semblance of law left in our courts. She has now been turned overturned, as of yesterday, eight times! There needs to be built-in sanctions for violating these laws. She just dances off to the next violation,” Runestad tweeted.

Jocelyn Benson lost two more lawsuits after the Gateway Pundit’s August 2024 article featuring MI Senator Jim Runestad (R) and has several more pending in the courts.