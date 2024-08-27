MI Senator OBLITERATES Soros-Backed SOS Jocelyn Benson After She Loses EIGHTH Election-Related Lawsuit [VIDEO]

Democrat operative Jocelyn Benson, who also happens to be Michigan’s top election official, is arguably the most dishonest and corrupt Secretary of State in the state’s history.

For the eighth time in her short 6-year stint as Michigan’s top election official, the Soros-backed secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, has suffered another embarrassing defeat in the courts for attempting to skirt the law.

Benson, who appears to be singularly focused on implementing rules that only benefit Democrats, has been repeatedly challenged in court by individuals and groups who accuse her of using her position to make it easier for Democrats to cheat or bypass election laws.

On Saturday, Benson was dealt yet another blow by the courts when a Michigan Court of Claims Judge ordered that Jocelyn Benson did not have the right to remove the outspoken and popular Democrat Cornel West and his running mate Melina Abdullah from Michigan’s 2024 presidential ballot.

Judge Redford cited the 12,000 eligible signatures that were turned in by West’s campaign, which fulfilled his requirement to earn a spot on the ballot in Michigan.

The radical former MI Democrat Party Attorney Mark Brewer, who frequently joins lawsuits that assist Benson in her efforts to thwart the rule of law, was behind the challenge of West’s eligibility. On Sunday, Brewer filed an appeal to Judge Redford’s ruling with the Michigan Court of Appeals.

As usual, there is no shortage of citizens ready to join lawsuits to help the Democrat Party push candidates not chosen by the DNC off the ballot or to challenge common sense, pro-election-integrity initiatives put forth by Republicans.

In this case, Attorney Mark Brewer is representing MI voter Rosa Holliday in the dispute over West’s eligibility on the ballot.

The dispute began when, on August 16, Jocelyn Benson’s second in command, Michigan’s Director of Elections Jonathan Brater, announced that West, a former Harvard professor and self-proclaimed “non-Marxist Socialist,” was disqualified from the ballot.

Brater was recently replaced as the chair of the dirty electronic voter registration organization ERIC, which the Gateway Pundit has reported on in detail.

Many states discontinued their association with ERIC after our reporting.

Michigan continues to rely on the group to "clean up" their voter rolls, while fighting multiple lawsuits initiated by individuals and organizations like the RNC, who are demanding they remove hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters from the MI voter rolls.

Apparently, Democrat leadership was unwilling to have two radical Democrats competing for votes in the state of Michigan, which would explain why Michigan’s two dirtiest election officials moved to remove Cornel West’s name from the ballot in much the same way that Democrat leadership chose Kamala Harris to be the presidential candidate without a single vote from citizens in the party.

A letter from Brater explained that there were several defects in the affidavit, including unfilled blanks on the form, the notary's public stamp being sent on a separate sheet of paper, and the notary failing to identify what specific notarial act she was engaged in.

This isn’t the first time Democrats used Jonathan Brater to affect the outcome of the election. When Michigan’s most radical ever governor, Gretchen Whitmer, appeared to be in trouble with her re-election bid, even after the FBI-coordinated kidnapping attempt failed to gain enough sympathy for her, Democrats turned to Jonathan Brater to remove Governor Whitmer's top Republican challenger from the ballot over fake signatures that were allegedly found on their petitions.

Also on Monday, the Board of State Canvassers voted 3-1 to certify West for the ballot after hearing concerns from Brewer and others that thousands of the signatures West submitted were fraudulent. The board's vote upheld the position of the Bureau of Elections that West filed the required number of valid signatures. Trending: WATCH: Trump Campaign Releases Devastating Ad Exposing Kamala Harris by Having Her ‘Debate’ Herself The board did not weigh in on the affidavit issue Monday. The Bureau of Elections and the Department of State still intend to appeal Redford's ruling on the affidavit issue, department spokeswoman Angela Benander said after the board meeting. Brewer said after the meeting, he would file a separate appeal on the issue of allegedly forged signatures.

One MI Senator stands alone in his public admonition of MI SOS Jocelyn Benson. MI Republican Senator Jim Runestad took to X to share his frustration with the Soros-backed secretary of state, demanding that she be held accountable for her actions.

In his video-recorded message, Senator Runestad reveals the frequency with which MI SOS Benson lies and deceives voters into believing she is protecting the vote in Michigan. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

Watch Senator Runestad outline Jocelyn Benson’s abuse of power in this excellent video:

Michigan SOS Benson Overturned once again! Don’t miss this video expose! pic.twitter.com/6UTuL2rSff — Jim Runestad (@SenJRunestad) August 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Senator Runestad about his video this morning. "You cannot change election law to implement a law that doesn't exist," the frustrated state senator said, citing eight successful lawsuits filed against Benson to date.

“Thank God, there’s some semblance of law left in our courts. She is now been turned overturned, as of yesterday, eight times! There needs to be built in sanctions for violating these laws. She just dances off to the next violation,” Runestad tweeted.

Are voters in Michigan okay with SOS Jocelyn Benson making up her own set of rules to keep Cornel West, a popular Democrat figure off the ballot in Michigan so he doesn't steal votes from the Democrat Parrty leadership's chosen candidate Kamala Harris?

And should Michigan residents be on the hook for the multitude of lawsuits filed against SOS Benson in an effort to make Michigan elections fair and free from interference by one party?

Ms. Benson is reportedly planning to enter the 2026 race to replace Michigan's iron-fisted governor, Gretchen Whitmer, after both of their terms in office are set to expire.

As was true in 2020, in November 2024, Michigan residents will once again be asked to trust the outcome of the election, knowing full well that three of America's most despicable and radical women in politics, who have no problem with Michigan taxpayers funding multiple lawsuits against them for their evil acts of tyranny and deceit, cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of all citizens in the state, regardless of their political views.

The most frequent question I hear is, "Can elections be saved in Michigan?" I believe it is possible for the courts to force Jocelyn Benson to remove every ineligible voter on the QVF (Qualified Voter Rolls) as identified by so many excellent election integrity groups in Michigan, like:

MI Fair Elections

Check My Vote

Election Integrity Force

Every one of these organizations needs volunteers and funding. It would be a shame if you woke up on the day after the most crucial election in history only to discover that there simply weren't enough people willing to fight for America. Don't sit around and wait for someone else to our great country. If you can't volunteer your time in a critical swing state, donate to groups like the ones above that are truly making a difference.