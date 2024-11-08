‘Who Let the Dogs Out?’: Beefed-Up Trump Security Sees Robot-Dog Deployed to Protect the President-Elect (VIDEO)

After all the hatred, calls for violence and assassination attempts, it’s reassuring to know that Donald J. Trump’s security has been increased in size and scope.

The security detail at Mar-a-Lago with is ostensively larger, and a Secret Service robot dog is prowling the grounds, with photos and video showing the four-legged ‘agent’ around the Florida property.

The New York Post reported:

“The robotic hound was seen mechanically strolling on the grass among the palm trees outside the Palm Beach estate Friday morning, video shows. ‘DO NOT PET’ reads a large warning on its side.”

Many hold these technologies under suspicion, but this is not an AI self-determining robot, but rather a remote-controlled machine made by Boston Dynamics, and is being operated by the United States Secret Service.

“’Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority’, an agency spokesperson told The Post. ‘While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations.”

Trump is working at Mar-a-Lago to make staff decisions about his incoming administration after the historic, sweeping victory over Kamala Harris.

Robot hounds have been gaining popularity among public safety agencies nationwide as a tool to keep law enforcement officers and emergency responders out of harm’s way.

Initially scrapped by the NYPD after very bad social media reactions, the robots gained a bit of clout looking for survivors and assessing the destruction after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan last year.

The robot dogs also have military uses.

