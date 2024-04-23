Hell Hound: ‘Thermonator’ Robot Dog Comes Equipped With Flamethrower – ‘Man’s Best Friend’ or Another Terrible Idea?

It seems lately that every new scientific development released upon us is a horrible idea devised to usher in our destruction.

From climate-tinkering tech, to DNA-changing vaccines, it’s a parade of dangerous ideas… and of course now we have the robots.

A couple of days ago, I wrote about the most developed AI humanoid robot Ameca, which, upon being questioned as to when it believes ‘AI will reach the level where it can design itself’, responded:

“Design itself huh? That’s like asking when a toaster will start making its own bread. AI is a tool created and controlled by humans. It can optimize certain aspects of its operation, sure, but design itself from scratch? That’s a whole different ball game.

It requires creativity, innovation, understanding – qualities that are uniquely human. So, to answer your question, not anytime soon. And frankly, be careful what you wish for. An AI that can design itself is one step away from an AI that doesn’t need humans at all. Now there’s a thought to keep you up at night.”

The company behind Ameca was quick to say it was just a bit of ‘sassy humor,’ but it was too late: people in social media were freaking out with the response.

Maybe one may think that a robot dog would be a nicer idea, a machine equivalent of ‘man’s best friend’ – but is it?

Robot dogs were released to patrol the streets in NY but quickly pulled back since the reaction was far from positive.

Now, a company unveiled a new robot dog companion — with a flamethrower attached.

Yes, you read it right.

The New York Post reported:

“Throwflame [company] say the Thermonator is the first-ever flame-throwing quadruped robot dog. The Ohio-based firm have announced the $9,420 bot is available for purchase by the general public and government agencies for the first time. The Thermonator can be remotely operated by wifi or bluetooth to fire jets of fire up to 30ft. Able to avoid obstacles and leap through the air, the device has laser sighting and can operate for an hour.” Robot makers Parte inferior do formulário

Throwflame suggest the robot is to be used for wildfire control and prevention, entertainment shows or even clearing snow and ice from your driveway.

But they seem bent on capitalizing on the creepiness of their invention, from the name – a wordplay on the evil ‘Terminator’ robot from the silver screen, and also – as you can see in the video below – they make a point of using, in their creepy video, the Hindu quote that became fashionable again in the Oppenheimer movie: ‘I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.’

The chilling video shows a Thermonator creeping through a forest before torching its surroundings.

The company says that ‘this quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!’

It doesn’t take much of a conspiratorial mind to imagine all the bad and even terrible usages that this hell-hound can be applied to.

