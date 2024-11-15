Whiny Former Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Admits Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ by Trump’s Victory (VIDEO)

The former soccer star Megan Rapinoe has said she is feeling “overwhelmed” by Donald Trump’s stunning victory in last week’s presidential election.

In an interview for the A Touch More podcast, the World Cup winning player said she fears for the future under Trump’s leadership.

“I feel overwhelmed by the reality that is going to be a Trump presidency, which we have seen before – so I don’t feel like I’m saying anything new – but the reality where like anything crazy could happen any day,” she explainde. “I think that is really overwhelming.”

Rapinoe added that while she does not personally fear for her safety, she is not so confident about the future for her transgender friends.

“I think that I feel, not so much personally scared, because I think that we live in very progressive places, we’re unbelievably privileged in our place in the world and life and financially and all of these things, but I think that fear extends to just people in general that will be really affected,” she continued.

“I’m thinking of all my trans friends and people that I know and trans kids. I’m thinking about the potential of mass deportations if that is going to happen, and just like the general chaos that’s going to be sown is really overwhelming.”

The 39-year-old, who is notorious for her ultra-progressive views, also said she was shocked by how such a “hateful” message could have resonated with the American people.

“To see such a hateful message really resonate with such a large percentage of the electorate – I think that’s just hard to look at,” Rapinoe said. “I think we always know that it’s there. Let’s not be naive about this – this is America, and we were founded on slavery and inequality.”

“Obviously, the Democratic Party missed the mark on some things, and we need to look at that really honestly in the coming months, weeks, and years to try to have this message and this party resonate with more people than is resonating with the other side, which did not happen this time.”

Last month, Rapinoe said she was “nervous” but “hopeful” about Kamala Harris’s chances of defeating Donald Trump because of the power of women.

“I believe in people, and I certainly believe in women, and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us,” she admitted.

“He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do, and it’s really dark, and it’s really sad, and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that.”

Unfortunately for Rapinoe, it appears that they definitely would prefer Trump’s America to the vision shared by herself and Kamala Harris.