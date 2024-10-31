Former Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Claims Trump is Planning a ‘Violent Reality’ for America

Former soccer star Megan Rapinoe has claimed that former President Donald Trump is planning a “violent reality” for America.

Rapinoe discussed the upcoming election during an appearance on Wednesday’s A Touch More podcast episode.

“It is stressful. I am nervous, but I also am hopeful,” the athlete-turned-leftist-activist claimed.

“I believe in people, and I certainly believe in women, and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us. He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do, and it’s really dark, and it’s really sad, and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that.”

Rapinoe said she agree with San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, who called Trump “pathetic.”

“I actually really liked what Greg Popovich had to say about Donald Trump. He goes on to basically say you wouldn’t want this guy babysitting your child or working in your small business. He’s small, he’s mean, he makes fun of people,” Repinoe said.

The soccer player also whined about the Trump rally held at New York’s Madison Square Garden, whining that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was “racist.”

“There was a rally at Madison Square Garden where the comedic act, the opening act, [was] just openly racist, openly bigoted, openly xenophobic – saying the most horrible things,” she said. “You would never allow your kids to say those kinds of things… There’s a level of decency here that I think is being lost in the decisiveness of right, left, and this, that, and the other. I think that’s important.”

Rapinoe is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Olympic gold medalist, a World Cup champion, and an NCAA champion.