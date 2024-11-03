‘We are clearly under attack’: Threats to U.S. critical infrastructure from China on the rise

Critical infrastructure in the U.S. is being threatened by the Communist Chinese government and many Americans are both oblivious and underprepared.

Check Points Software Technologies recently reported “a 75 percent increase in global cyber-attacks during the third quarter [of 2024], with a 15 percent rise from the previous quarter.” And in the U.S., Industrial Cyber points out alarmingly that “cyberattacks have risen by 56 percent year-over-year, with a weekly average of 1,300 attacks per organization, 10 percent higher than the previous quarter.” The area with the most attacks was the education and research sector.

While this is important, a surge in cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure has garnered the attention of many, including Craig Huey, an AI expert, political commentor and author of “The Great Deception,” which highlights various AI dangers. Huey spoke to WorldNetDaily about the threat to critical infrastructure, including the reported 30 percent increase in cyber attacks the last year. The primary target, Huey affirms, is the United States of America. According to Huey, the nation’s electric grid, oil pipelines and its water, transportation and banking systems, as well as its telecommunications network, are all at extreme risk.

Although countless “bad players” are involved, communist China tops the list, says Huey. FBI Director Christopher Wray agrees, expressing in April that the Chinese government is a “broad and unrelenting” threat to the U.S.

One of Huey’s primary concerns is China’s artificial intelligence advancement for military purposes. Without a need for human intervention, the People’s Liberation Army now uses AI for target recognition and guidance systems of weapons, as well as in its cyber-attack and cyber-defense software.

There are also concerns about the invasion of individual Americans’ privacy, Huey told WND, pointing out that “they’re accessing our texts, emails and voicemails, [as well as] our online and social media accounts.” Oftentimes, he added, “they’re also trying to create dissent and disruption in the United States.”

“Imagine losing your phone service through a major outage like a Verizon customer, or being a Bank America [customer] and waking up with a major outage in your account,” he said. “Imagine waking up and not having access to your phone service or internet, and not knowing when it can be restored, because these things can and will happen through cyber-attacks,” he warned.

There are endless examples of disruption and danger that can be caused through a cyber-attack, he shared. “People are not prepared physically, psychologically or emotionally for what could happen,” he said. Trying not to sound extreme, he added, people should have ample water, food and fuel “just in case.”

“But most people don’t recognize the threat,” Huey admitted. “It’s not something they want to talk about, so they often choose to ignore the issue.” Considering this, he pointed to the biblical Book of Colossians, chapters 1 and 2, warning of being deceived. “Don’t get your news from Facebook or TikTok like a huge segment of the population, thinking this will never affect you, because there are actually others in the world that are dedicated to destroying us, and cyber-attacks are one of the many ways it could happen,” he explained.

“And right now, watching the messaging from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI,” he argued, “we are clearly under attack”.

