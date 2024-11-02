WATCH: Trump Offers to ‘Go to the Middle East’ with ‘Stupid Person’ Liz Cheney, Says ‘She Doesn’t Have the Guts to Fight’

Former President Donald Trump continued to rail against neoconservative war hawk Liz Cheney during his rally in Warren, Michigan, on Friday.

Trump stirred up fake outrage from the liberal media earlier in the week when he asserted that Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a “radical war hawk” who would not go fight the wars she advocates for.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said during a fireside chat with Tucker Carlson. “You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘oh, gee, we’ll, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

The corporate media seized on the comments and pretended he was threatening to put her before a firing squad.

Speaking to Michigan voters, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Cheney’s foreign policy views.

TRUMP: “It’s easy for Liz Cheney to say she wants to start wars from the comfort of her nice home or her father’s lavish home that he got from killing a big portion of the Middle East… They want to draft your kids but will never fight themselves.”pic.twitter.com/wcFamvGE2H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

“All she wanted to do was go to war with everybody,” Trump said. “Because she, like Kamala, is a stupid person. It’s easy for her to say she wants to start wars from the comfort of her nice home or her father’s lavish home that he got from killing a big portion of the Middle East.”

“Liz Cheney wouldn’t fight,” Trump continued “I’ll go with her. I’ll go to the Middle East. I’ll go wherever she wants, and we’ll fight. She doesn’t have the guts to fight. She’s all talk and no action.”

Cheney, once the third-ranking House Republican, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.