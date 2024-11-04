WATCH: Trump Hilariously Responds to McConnell Endorsement — ‘Must Have Been a Painful Day in His Life’

Former President Donald Trump hilariously responded to Sen. Mitch McConnell for endorsing him by asserting that it “must have been a painful day for him.”

Trump also vowed to work on “getting rid” of the Kentucky senator, who he called a “disgrace.”

The Republican presidential nominee made the remarks during a rally in North Carolina on Sunday.

“They got trillions and trillions of dollars,” Trump said, referring to Democrats. “Hopefully, we get rid of Mitch McConnell pretty soon because he helped them.”

“Can you believe he endorsed me?” Trump asked, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life.”

Trump added, “He provided the necessary votes. What a disgrace.”

Trump: Hopefully, we get rid of Mitch McConnell… Can you believe he endorsed me? That must have been a painful day in his life… pic.twitter.com/CBRGUtT6ZH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, McConnell attacked Trump and Senator Rick Scott just two weeks out from the 2024 presidential election.

McConnell asserted that the “MAGA movement is completely wrong” and that Ronald Reagan “wouldn’t recognize” the party today.

“It should be noted that McConnell is an open border proponent and outspoken warmonger who believes Ukraine should be showered with taxpayer dollars but spending a dime on a border wall is a bad idea,” Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft wrote at the time.