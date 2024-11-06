WATCH: MSNBC Reporter Says Crowd at Kamala Harris’s Election Rally is ‘Nauseously Optimistic’

MSNBC reporter Michele Norris told host Rachel Maddow that the “subdued” crowd at Kamala Harris’s election rally was “nauseously optimistic.”

The report came as former President Donald Trump appeared to puncturing the “blue wall” of battleground states that Harris was relying on to win.

“Well, the crowd here is still large, is still loud, but a little bit more subdued. And the word that I keep hearing, it must be some new phrase that has entered the lexicon, is the idea that people here are nauseously optimistic, not just cautiously optimistic, but nauseously optimistic,” Norris told Maddow.

“And one of the people I heard that from was Laphonza Butler. I spoke to her just a while ago, and she was speaking about the upcoming results. She mentioned North Carolina, for instance –called by some, not by us yet — thinks it doesn’t look good there. But one of the interesting things she said that’s echoed by a few other people that I spoke to is that the real focus now is on that blue wall in the Midwest, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and that second district in Omaha, Nebraska, that sort of blue oval at the top of the state.”

Norris continued, “Pennsylvania, the thought was that Donald Trump may have had a ceiling, that there was a certain number of votes that he got in 2016, 2020. They were hoping that he would not exceed those numbers. They are actually outperforming Joe Biden in some key areas.”

The disappointed reporter also noted what everyone on the right already expected, that Trump picked up support from Hispanic voters who were clearly not very offended by the comedian’s jokes at Madison Square Garden.

“But it’s clear now that Donald Trump has picked up key support among Hispanic voters, despite, despite all the things that he said at that rally at Madison Square Garden, despite the reaction that we saw among Latino voters in places like Allentown and in Hazleton,” Norris said.

Norris added, “And so, you know, people here are watching and they’re wondering what’s going to happen in Pennsylvania. They’re ready for a long, long night. And one of the reasons I’ve heard also is that they wanted to inject so much joy into the beginning of this is because they knew — that’s why they brought the DJ in and the dancing and the line dancing — because they knew that this is going to be a long night and that it was going to be a real nail biter. And it appears that that is exactly what we’re looking at right now.”