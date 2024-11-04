WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Raleigh, North Carolina- Begins at 10:00 AM ET

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trump is set to take the stage at 10:00 AM ET.

On the final day before Election Day, Trump has four rallies planned.  Following his stop in Raleigh, he will visit Reading, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and finish the night in Grand Rapids Michigan.

Supporters began lining up even before the sun came up.

 

Watch on Rumble:

Watch on YouTube:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.