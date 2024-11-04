WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Raleigh, North Carolina- Begins at 10:00 AM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trump is set to take the stage at 10:00 AM ET.

On the final day before Election Day, Trump has four rallies planned. Following his stop in Raleigh, he will visit Reading, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and finish the night in Grand Rapids Michigan.

Supporters began lining up even before the sun came up.

AT THE CRACK OF DAWN, THERE WAS A HUGE GATHERING OF PATRIOTS ALREADY WAITING IN LINE AT THE TRUMP RALLY IN RALEIGH NC.

Captured by RAV's @DaveZere

It's 4:00 a.m. at the Raleigh rally!! It's on! Trump 2024!

Thousands gathered to hear President Trump in Raleigh, NC. Hundreds of patriots are still streaming in.

