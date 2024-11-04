WATCH LIVE: Maricopa County Holds Election Press Conference at 1:30 PM MST – Gateway Pundit in Attendance

Maricopa County election officials will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss tomorrow’s election and share updates on voter turnout.

The Gateway Pundit will attend this press conference after we were denied press access to Maricopa County’s elections in 2022 when 60% of the vote tabulators failed on election day, causing massive four-hour-long wait times and disenfranchising thousands of Kari Lake voters. The Gateway Pundit filed a lawsuit in federal court over the County’s viewpoint-based discrimination and violation of the First Amendment.

Media release from Maricopa County:

November 1, 2024 (Phoenix, Arizona) – Maricopa County Elections, a Department of the Board of Supervisors, will host a press conference on Monday to share the latest voter turnout and ballot processing numbers and to let voters know what to expect for in-person voting on Tuesday. The press conference will also go into detail about how results will be reported in the hours and days following the election. This press conference is open to credentialed media only. WHEN: Monday, November 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Maricopa County Administration Building, 301 W. Jefferson, 2nd Floor WHO: Supervisor Bill Gates and Maricopa County election officials Facts about the 2024 General Election: The average number of contests on a ballot is 79.

Across all ballots, there are 265 contests, which include 144 elected offices, 45 judges up for retention, and 76 ballot measures.

The ballot will consist of two pages, with contests on both the front and back.

The first page will have federal, statewide, county, and local contests. The second page will be the same for all county voters and contain statewide and countywide ballot propositions.

On Election Day, 246 Vote Centers will be open to service voters.

More than 3,600 temporary workers are being hired to administer this election.

After the rigged 2020 and 2022 elections, voters in Arizona are rightfully concerned that the fix is in once again.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on several issues relating to election security this cycle in Maricopa County. This includes nearly 220,000 potentially illegal voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship, which the Democrat Secretary of State desperately tried to withhold from County election officials and the public until after the election. As The Gateway Pundit reported, a Maricopa County Judge ordered Secretary Adrian Fontes to release the list of up to 218,000 registered voters who did not provide proof of citizenship as required by law.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that 90,000 registration forms were turned in by a third-party group on the last day of voter registration, a similar tactic of other leftist registration harvesting groups across the nation. 40,000 of the registrations, or almost half of the total, were damaged or incomplete and could not be used, and many forms were dated weeks prior, according to Maricopa Spokesperson Taylor Kinnerup. Arizona law requires voter registrations from third-party groups like this to be turned in “within five days” of collecting the forms from voters. Many of the newly registered voters in this batch will be allowed to vote provisionally despite their voter registration forms being incomplete or damaged.

Other concerns have arisen for in-person voting on election day due to the extremely long two-page double-sided ballots with 79 contests and potentially long lines at the polls again. Maricopa County’s official 2024 Election Plan estimates it will take “10.4 – 12.4 minutes on average for each voter to complete their ballot.” However, it may take more than 20 minutes for voters to fill in their four-page ballots.

EZAZ.org founder Merissa Hamilton said in an X post that the County “severely underestimated how long it takes to fill out the ballot,” and the results of timing voters filling their ballots showed it actually takes up to 22 minutes to complete the ballot.

If you plan to vote in person but are waiting until Election Day, there will likely be excruciating long lines and delays since @maricopacounty severely underestimated how long it takes to fill out the ballot DON’T LET THEM STEAL YOUR VOTE! Instead, make a plan to vote Early… — Merissa Hamilton ⛽ (@merissahamilton) October 7, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on election day in Maricopa County and potential issues at polling locations.

Watch the press conference live below: