WATCH: Kamala Harris Delivers 12-Minute Concession Speech After Abandoning Her Supporters Overnight

Kamala Harris called President Trump to congratulate him on his landslide victory.

President Trump absolutely crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t even close.

Trump is projected to win at least 312 electoral votes. He also won the popular vote.

Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech on Wednesday afternoon around 4 pm ET after she abandoned her supporters Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris sent out her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd to go home last night.

HUMILIATING! Kamala Harris is in hiding and sent out campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd at her planned celebration party to go home because she will not come to address them. The joy is gone. pic.twitter.com/EDXSOnwzyW — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 6, 2024

After hiding for nearly 24 hours, Kamala Harris finally delivered a concession speech.

Kamala Harris only spoke for 12 minutes.

