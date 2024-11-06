WATCH: Kamala Harris Delivers 12-Minute Concession Speech After Abandoning Her Supporters Overnight

by
Kamala Harris concession speech 2024

Kamala Harris called President Trump to congratulate him on his landslide victory.

President Trump absolutely crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t even close.

Trump is projected to win at least 312 electoral votes. He also won the popular vote.

Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech on Wednesday afternoon around 4 pm ET after she abandoned her supporters Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris sent out her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd to go home last night.

WATCH:

After hiding for nearly 24 hours, Kamala Harris finally delivered a concession speech.

Kamala Harris only spoke for 12 minutes.

Watch the replay here:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

