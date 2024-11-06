DEVELOPING: Kamala Harris Admits Defeat, Calls President Trump to Congratulate Him on Landslide Victory

Kamala Harris called President Trump to congratulate him on his landslide victory.
President Trump absolutely crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t even close.
Even the seasoned pundits on CNN and MSNBC were stunned after Trump won ‘toss up states’ such as Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Kamala Harris is expected to address the nation at 4 pm ET.
NBC News reported:
Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential race, according to a senior Harris aide.
Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, the aide said.
Two other Harris aides also said Harris spent the morning and afternoon working on her concession speech that she will deliver this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Howard University, her alma mater.
One of those aides said Harris’ team before today had spent very little time working on a concession or victory speech. Instead, the Harris team had spent time the bulk of their time creating a speech that would tell people to “hold on” because they expected the race results to be uncertain at this time in the week.
President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump on Wednesday and also plans to speak publicly about the election results, according to a White House official.