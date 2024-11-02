WATCH: Giddy Reporter Calls Harris ‘Madam President’ During Milwaukee Press Conference

An absolutely giddy reporter referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Madam President” during her press conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Harris corrected him but added that it would be accurate in “three days.”

“Madam president, thank you for making this-” the reporter began.

Harris responded, “Vice President. Three days.”

“Vice President,” the reporter replied, with a massive smile.

“But I appreciate that,” Harris said.

The reporter noted that his gaffe would “go viral for sure.”

Finally, he asked: “What does your faith tell you about who God wants to win this election?”

“My faith and my belief in God tells me we all must think about our lives through our ability to do good works, and through those works to lift people up,” Harris responded.

Trump and Harris both held rallies in Milwaukee on Friday evening.

Harris held her rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center and former President Donald Trump spoke to supporters at the Fiserv Forum just a few miles away.