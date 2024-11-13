WATCH: Former NFL Star Kicked Out of Boxing Match for Refusing to Remove MAGA Hat

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell says he was kicked out of a boxing match at E11EVEN Miami for refusing to remove his MAGA hat.

The two-time All-Pro running back filmed the incident and posted the videos to X.

“CLUB E11EVEN IN MIAMI TRYNA MAKE ME TAKE MY MAGA HAT OFF AT THE FIGHT @realDonaldTrump .. and hell nahhh, I’m not goin!!! my hat STUCK to my head .. TRUMP THE PRESIDENT, this is ACTUALLY crazy bro!!! yall wildin,’” Bell wrote in a post with the first video.

CLUB E11EVEN IN MIAMI TRYNA MAKE ME TAKE MY MAGA HAT OFF AT THE FIGHT @realDonaldTrump .. and hell nahhh, I’m not goin!!! my hat STUCK to my head .. TRUMP THE PRESIDENT, this is ACTUALLY crazy bro!!! yall wildin’ pic.twitter.com/fUBWqle19L — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 13, 2024

In the video, Bell is still inside the club and says he has been told he needs to remove his hat or leave the building.

“They’re trying to kick me out y’all because I’ve got my hat on,” Bell says. “I got my hat on, and they say they don’t want me in here. That’s crazy. I’m in here watching a fight.”

Bell tells the camera that he is waiting to see what happens but that the hat is not coming off.

“This hat ain’t coming off. It’s stuck. This sh-t’s glued,” he says.

Bell tells another person that he was told it was the owner who wanted him to remove the hat or leave.

(UPDATE) they said “hat has to come off, or you have to leave sir.” … okay i’m outta here ✌ pic.twitter.com/Fw0zNQjnJp — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 13, 2024

In a second video, Bell is outside the club and says he was kicked out of the building.

He implies he was told he can’t wear anything political in the club.

“Why? Donald Trump is the president of the United States,” Bell asserts.

I’m leaving the country if Kamala Harris wins — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 3, 2024

Prior to the election, Bell posted on social media that he would leave the country if Trump lost.

In October, Bell spoke at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown.