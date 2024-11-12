Voters Oust Oakland’s Leftist Mayor Sheng Thao After FBI Raid Amid Corruption Scandal

Voters ousted Oakland’s corrupt leftist mayor Sheng Thao on Monday in a rare recall.

Sheng Thao spoke out after the FBI raided on her home over the summer and blamed a “radical right-wing” conspiracy for wanting to push her out of office.

FBI agents were seen taking boxes full of items from Sheng Thao’s home in June.

The June FBI raids spanned across several locations, including the residences of Andy Duong, his father David Duong, Mayor Thao, and the offices of CWS. The raids brought to light alleged financial dealings and contributions made to various political campaigns in the Oakland and South Bay areas.

The focus of the investigation is on David Duong, CEO of California Waste Solutions, and his son, Andy Duong. Both have deep-seated ties to Democratic politicians and businesses, NBC Bay Area reported.

Sheng Thao blamed Republicans for the raid.

“There are a lot of radical right wing forces that know they will never win an election in Oakland fair and square,” she said.

“I want to know how the TV cameras knew to show up on my sleepy residential street so early in the morning to capture footage of the raid. And I want to know why Fox News and Breitbart were so prepared to fan the flames and to tell a story that they want to tell, to bend the facts to shape the narrative,” she said.

Sheng Thao thanked the East Bay voters as they voted to toss her out of office.