Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Speaks Out After FBI Raided Her Home, Blames “Radical Right-Wing” Conspiracy For Wanting to Push Her Out of Office (VIDEO)

The Democrat Oakland Mayor who was raided by the FBI lashed out at right-wingers in a presser.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao spoke out after the FBI raided on her home last week and blamed a “radical right-wing” conspiracy for wanting to push her out of office.

FBI agents were seen taking boxes full of items from Sheng Thao’s home.

WATCH:

Breaking: Federal law enforcement raided the home of Oakland leftist mayor @MayorShengThao. The local reporter says his sources are telling him it is over a criminal corruption investigation. pic.twitter.com/rq0iuuzrnX — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2024



“Well guess what, I’m not going down like that,” Sheng Thao said.

“The FBI raid at Thao’s house in Oakland’s Lincoln Highlands neighborhood was conducted simultaneously with raids on the homes and an office associated with David and Andy Duong, who, along with other family members, operate California Waste Solutions, Oakland’s contracted recycler.” ABC 7 reported.

“While the FBI didn’t release information about the raid, Thao, the Duongs and Cal Waste are all under investigation by the Oakland Public Ethics Commission, which is looking into alleged illegal campaign finance contributions.” ABC 7 reported.

“There are a lot of radical right wing forces that know they will never win an election in Oakland fair and square,” she said.

“I want to know how the TV cameras knew to show up on my sleepy residential street so early in the morning to capture footage of the raid. And I want to know why Fox News and Breitbart were so prepared to fan the flames and to tell a story that they want to tell, to bend the facts to shape the narrative,” she said.

WATCH: