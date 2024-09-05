“She Has Such an Expressive and Contagious Laughter” – Putin Says He Supports Kamala Harris in U.S. Presidential Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed he supports Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

While speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin said he’s backing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and cited her “infectious” laugh as a reason to prefer her over Trump.

Putin stated, “Biden was our favorite but he dropped out of the race, he recommended that all his supporters support Harris, so we will too.”

The remarks by Putin come a day after the Department of Justice charged two Russian media executives for allegedly influencing the presidential election.

Before Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris, Putin publicly stated that he preferred Biden over Trump due to Biden being more “predictable.”

Per NBC News:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Ukraine’s gamble to seize his country’s territory has backfired by boosting his own military’s advance, a boast he paired with teasing support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. election. Speaking at an economic forum in the far-eastern city of Vladivostok Thursday, Putin said it was the “sacred duty” of the Russian army to do everything to “throw the enemy out” of the border region of Kursk and protect its citizens after last month’s stunning assault. Yet he also said that Moscow’s main goal remained capturing the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland where Russian troops have been pushing forward for months. The goal of the Kursk operation was to make Russia “nervous and fidgety,” Putin said, forcing it to transfer troops from key areas of the battlefield and stop the Russian advance, particularly in the Donbas — composed of the neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

