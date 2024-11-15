Victor Reacts: Promises Made, Promises Kept (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people. Today it we learned that Robert Kennedy Jr. will be nominated for Health and Human Services Secretary.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

President Trump tapped Robert Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary.

“President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate former presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a person with direct knowledge of the selection,” Politico reported.

CNN also confirmed President Trump has chosen RFK Jr. as his next HHS Secretary.

“President-elect Donald Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a source familiar with the move told CNN, a choice that would add to Trump’s list of provocative picks whose confirmation processes will test the loyalty of Senate Republicans,” CNN reported.

“The source said Kennedy accepted. Multiple sources told CNN that Trump could announce the choice as soon as Thursday.” the outlet reported.

President Trump confirmed the reporting and announced RFK Jr. as his choice to run the Health and Human Services Department.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” President Trump said on X.