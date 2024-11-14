BREAKING: President Trump Taps RFK Jr. For Health and Human Services Secretary

Congratulations to our great friend of The Gateway Pundit, Robert Kennedy, Jr.!

President Trump tapped Robert Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary.

President Trump confirmed the reporting and announced RFK Jr. as his choice to run the Health and Human Services Department.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” President Trump said on X.

RFK Jr. has laid out a plan to rid the FDA and other key federal agencies of the deeply-rooted corruption that prioritizes corporate profits over public health.

In Kennedy’s crosshairs are not only the FDA but also the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

On Saturday, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced that the Trump administration would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from tap water on day one.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President ​Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump want to Make America Healthy Again.”

In a recent MSNBC interview, Kennedy explained Trump’s specific mandate for him should he join the administration.

MSNBC: Donald Trump has said that he would put you in charge of the public health agencies. What exactly does that look like? RFK Jr.: Well, he’s been very specific in what he said. He wants me to do three things. One, clean up the corruption of the agencies, particularly the conflicts of interest that have turned those agencies into captive agencies for the pharmaceutical industry and the other, the food industry, the other industries that they’re supposed to be regulating. Number two, to return those agencies to the gold standard science, the empirically-based evidence-based medicine that they were famous for when I was a kid. Number three is to make America healthy again and to end the chronic disease epidemic. And President Trump has told me that he wants to see measurable concrete results within two years in terms of a measurable diminishment in chronic disease among America’s kids.