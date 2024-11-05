BANANA REPUBLIC: Widespread Voting Issues Reported in Cambria and Other Counties in Pennsylvania on Election Morning

Election Day in Pennsylvania has been marred by a wave of voting machine malfunctions and ballot scanning problems.

Reports from multiple counties, particularly Cambria and Bedford, reveal that voting issues are leaving countless voters frustrated as they attempt to exercise their rights in this crucial election.

Early Tuesday morning, voters across Cambria County and nearby Bedford County were met with malfunctioning voting machines unable to scan their ballots. According to 6 News, voters reported machines freezing and failing to recognize cast ballots.

At some precincts, election officials resorted to placing completed paper ballots in lock boxes, intending to scan them later once the technical issues are resolved. In other areas, frustrated voters were instructed to return later in the day when the machines were expected to be back online.

NEW: Cambria County, PA has experienced voting machine issues. “Our county right now!!! The entire county can’t submit votes,” per @KimJFlanders. Donald Trump won Cambria County by 37 points in both 2016 and 2020. All the “glitches” go one way. Always.pic.twitter.com/cxXb42tLEH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2024

To everyone in Cambria County, we are aware. You stay in line like your lives depend on winning. Don’t move a muscle. Cambria County, PA — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 5, 2024

Several election ballot scanners are currently inoperative at multiple polling locations in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of State said that it is in contact with officials in Cambria County to resolve the technical issues. Read More: https://t.co/HmLc5CSGNS pic.twitter.com/YihVKKes69 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 5, 2024

DON’T USE THE “EMERGENCY BOX.” Demand a real vote! STAY IN LINE! Poll watchers must write down how many ballots are being cast by “emergency box.” So they cannot change the numbers. It’s “door 3” all over again. Don’t let them cheat! https://t.co/grA64iqu7N — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 5, 2024

Reports from Bedford County echo the chaos, with election officials confirming that voting machine issues are stalling the vote-counting process. Bedford officials, like those in Cambria, have resorted to storing paper ballots in lock boxes until they can be accurately scanned, according to 6 News.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Blair, Somerset, and Luzerne counties are experiencing similar issues.

NEW: Voting machines were reported as “not working in Bedford County, PA (+82% for Trump in 2020) pic.twitter.com/wlSLVrHLrG — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 5, 2024

Election officials have confirmed issues with voting machines and software in both Cambria and Bedford counties.

Cambria County commissioners have filed an emergency request to extend polling hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The voting machines went down in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. And Kamala Democrats are fighting in court against a mere 3-hour extension to ensure voters can vote. Kamala Democrats are fighting to disenfranchise voters on Election Day. Stay in line, Trump voters. — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) November 5, 2024

In response, Ron Repak, the solicitor for Cambria County, issued a statement:

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts. The Board has filed a Court Order extending the time to vote within Cambria County. No one should be turned away from the polls if they wish to cast their vote. Cambria County Board of Elections took measures to have IT specialists called to review the software issue. There is a process in place for issues of this nature. All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections has express voting machines at precinct locations to continue to allow voting electronically, while still allowing hand ballots to be cast. The County Board of Elections will continue to monitor this issue and take any necessary action to ensure that all voters have an opportunity to cast their ballots. We thank the community for their patience and support while this issue is rectified. In summary, all votes will be counted and we continue to encourage everyone to vote.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State also released the following statement on X:

“The Department of State is in contact with county officials in Cambria County. Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning. We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election.”