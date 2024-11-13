URGENT BREAKING: Bucks County, PA is Breaking the Law by Counting Undated and Incorrectly Dated Ballots in Race Dave McCormick Has Already Won

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is breaking the law by counting undated and incorrectly dated ballots in a race already won by President Trump and GOP Senator-elect Dave McCormick.

Pennsylvania flipped a Senate seat red after President Trump’s landslide victory.

Trump-backed candidate Dave McCormick unseated longtime Democrat Senator Bob Casey.

President Trump won Pennsylvania by 2 points in the 2024 election.

Republican Dave McCormick was ahead of Democrat Bob Casey last week by more than 30,000 votes yet Casey refused to concede.

“Bucks County is once again violating Pennsylvania law, this time by choosing to count undated and incorrectly dated ballots in a race that Dave McCormick has already won. We have fought and beaten Bucks County in court before are prepared to do so again unless this issue is quickly remedied,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said on Tuesday.

“The RNC and the Pennsylvania GOP will continue to fight aggressively to defend McCormack and all candidates up and down the ballot,” Whatley said.

In a huge blow to cheating Democrats, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September ruled that undated ballots or improperly dated ballots won’t be counted.

In August a lower court ruled it was unconstitutional to reject improperly dated mail-in ballots.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and the RNC took legal action and appealed the court’s decision.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled in their favor in September.

Attorneys for the ACLU, a far-left civil rights group that was involved in the lawsuit over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, said they will continue to fight after the state Supreme Court ruling.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court today vacated a ruling in favor of the Black Political Empowerment Project and other nonpartisan community organizations in their case seeking to end the disqualification of mail in ballots based on a common trivial error on the external envelopes,” ACLU Pennsylvania said.

“Today’s procedural ruling is a setback for Pennsylvania voters, but we will keep fighting for them. These eligible voters who got their ballots in on time should have their votes counted and voices heard,” Steve Loney, an attorney for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “The fundamental right to vote is among the most precious rights we enjoy as Pennsylvanians, and it should take more than a trivial paperwork error to take it away.”