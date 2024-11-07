BREAKING: Pennsylvania Senate Seat Flips Red – Trump-Backed Candidate Dave McCormick Unseats Longtime Dem Bob Casey

Pennsylvania flipped a Senate seat red after President Trump’s landslide victory.

Trump-backed candidate Dave McCormick unseated longtime Democrat Senator Bob Casey.

President Trump won Pennsylvania by 2 points in the 2024 election.

Republican Dave McCormick was ahead of Democrat Bob Casey by more than 30,000 votes yet Casey refused to concede.

The AP finally called the race on Thursday afternoon.

Dave McCormick flipped the seat with 3,340,649 votes @ 49% to Bob Casey’s 3,308,961 @ 48.5%.

President Trump endorsed Dave McCormick earlier this year.

“I am officially giving my endorsement to David McCormick tonight. He’s a good a man. He wants to run a good ship. He’s a smart guy, who was a very successful guy. He’s given up a lot to do this,” Trump said.

Fox News reported:

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick was declared victorious in his high-stakes election against longtime Democrat Sen. Bob Casey on Tuesday. Casey has served in the Senate since 2008 and ultimately became a stalwart within the Democratic Party. For example, he voted on legislation President Biden supported 98.5% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight data. The Casey name also has deep roots in the state, with Bob Casey Sr., the senator’s father, serving as the Keystone State’s governor from 1987 to 1995 after years of serving in various other elected roles.

DEVELOPING…