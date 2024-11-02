URGENT BREAKING: Four Georgia Counties Decide at the Last Minute to Accept Ballots Over the Weekend in Violation of the Law, Refuse to Allow Republican Poll Watchers Observe Process **Updated**

***UPDATE**

“Following our pressure campaign, our poll watchers have now been let into the building in all four Georgia counties,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: Following our pressure campaign, our poll watchers have now been let into the building in all four Georgia counties. Our lawsuit over the offices remaining open is still pending, but we have eyes in the room as votes are being counted. We will continue our aggressive… https://t.co/4ZIclsbnpT — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 2, 2024

The RNC filed a lawsuit on Saturday after four Georgia counties extended their election office hours and decided to accept absentee ballots over the weekend in violation of state law.

Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties are refusing to allow Republican poll watchers in to observe the process, according to the Republican National Committee.

“This is a blatant violation of Georgia law . . . which states ‘all drop boxes shall be closed when the advance voting period ends,’” the Georgia Republican Party said in a statement on Friday. “To make matters worse, the four election office locations are situated in areas of the county that will clearly favor Democrat candidates,”

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said Democrat officials are playing fast and loose with election law.

“Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend — which disregards the law. They have also failed to let our poll observers in to watch the process. The Secretary of State has issued guidance to allow Republican poll watchers in but local officials REFUSE,” Michael Whatley said on X.

Democrat officials in Georgia are playing fast and loose with election law. Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend — which disregards the law. They have also failed to let our poll observers in to watch the… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 2, 2024

The Registration Manager is refusing to let poll watchers in the building!

“Do not let them in the building. If they want to observe from the parking lot, you can’t stop that but they are not allowed to sit in the building,” the Fulton County Registration Manager said in an email.

Fulton Co made the strange move of opening 4 offices, in deep blue areas, this weekend to accept absentee ballots The Registration Mgr refuses to allow observers to see what’s going on with this unusual, possibly illegal move “Have security detail enforce it !!!” she says pic.twitter.com/0lNCa16bJy — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 2, 2024

Excerpt from Fox News:

Georgia Republicans are vowing to sue the Democratic stronghold of Fulton County after it announced extended elections office hours on Friday. The threat came after the state GOP learned that election officials in the county, which includes Atlanta, are planning to open four election offices this weekend ‘to accommodate voters seeking to hand-return their absentee ballots.’ Fulton County was one of several to announce it would keep election offices open this weekend for voters turning in their existing absentee ballots in-person. Drop boxes are a way for voters to turn in their absentee ballots at elections offices without human contact, which is different from submitting them in person at the office itself. Drop boxes were available through Georgia’s early voting period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1. But Republicans are arguing that the extended hours for turning in absentee ballots over the weekend run afoul of the state’s rules.

The Democrats know they can’t win unless they cheat which is why they doing everything they can to flood the ballot boxes with sketchy mail-in ballots and count ballots without GOP poll watchers present.

A judge also ruled on Friday that Cobb County Georgia voters who received absentee ballots late can accept them until November 8, three days after the election.

At least 1,000 of the absentee ballots sent out late this week in Cobb County went to out-of-state voters.

DEVELOPING…