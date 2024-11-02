Georgia Judge Rules Cobb County Voters Who Received Absentee Ballots Late Can Return Them by November 8 – Including 1,000 Ballots Sent Out of State

A judge ruled on Friday that Cobb County Georgia voters who received absentee ballots late can accept them until November 8, three days after the election.

At least 1,000 of the absentee ballots sent out late this week in Cobb County went to out-of-state voters.

Newsmax reported:

Georgia’s third-largest county is running late in mailing more than 3,000 absentee ballots to voters just a few days before the election. To deliver the ballots on time, election officials in Cobb County north of Atlanta were using U.S. Postal Service express mail and UPS overnight delivery, and sending the ballots with prepaid express return envelopes. “We want to maintain voter trust by being transparent about the situation,” county Board of Elections Chairwoman Tori Silas said in a statement Thursday. “We are taking every possible step to get these ballots to the voters who requested them.” Silas blamed the delay on faulty equipment and a late surge in absentee ballot requests during the week before the Oct. 25 deadline. However, a judge ruled Friday that Cobb County voters receiving their absentee ballots late can return them by Nov. 8, three days after Election Day, as long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The ruling came after the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit seeking to extend the deadline.

And a far-left judge in Fulton County also ruled on Saturday that absentee ballots will be accepted late in the county.

Republican filed an emergency lawsuit against Democrat-run Fulton County for breaking election law and accepting absentee ballots.

The Republicans did not win their lawsuit against the additional drop off places.

Cleta Mitchell reported on the updates from Fulton County this morning.

Via True the Vote.