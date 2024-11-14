Unhinged Geraldo Rivera Says He ‘Threw Up in His Mouth’ Over Matt Gaetz’s Attorney General Nomination (VIDEO)

NewsNation correspondent Geraldo Rivera claimed on television that he “threw up in his mouth” upon learning of President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.

Rivera went on a completely unhinged rant on NewsNation’s On Balance, calling the former congressman “creepy” and, in a subsequent social media post, a “douche.”

“When I heard that Matt Gaetz was picked to be attorney general, I threw up in my mouth,” Rivera told host Leland Vittert. “I think it is a horrible, creepy choice. I have no idea why he did it.”

Vittert followed up, “The fact that all Democrats are doing, yourself included, is talking about how terrible Matt Gaetz is means they’re not talking about the things that actually the American people told us in this election they care about.”

“Well, as I understand it, President Trump, President-elect Trump, was absolutely keen on ending the weaponization of the Justice Department,” Rivera asserted. “That guy is the weapon that Trump will use to destroy his enemies in the DOJ, wreck its independence.”

Vittert interjected, telling Rivera to “hold on.”

“I have not heard him say once that he is going to use the Department of Justice or that he believes the Department of Justice should go after the enemies of Donald Trump,” Vittert said.

Rivera continued to whine, “Matt Gaetz is the epitome of everything that is rotten in Washington. He is someone who is a privileged, entitled, backstabbing.”

“There’s no way the Republicans in the Senate will confirm this man. He’ll make the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearing look like a walk in the park. They will dig up everything about him.”

Matt Gaetz is a douche. So bad for Attorney General. Gross. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2024

