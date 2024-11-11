‘Ultimate Humiliation’: Forty Percent of Women Under 30 Voted for Trump

Exit polling has revealed that 40 percent of Gen Z women voted for President-elect Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

According to CNN exit polls, Harris only had an eight-point lead with women voters — half of what Joe Biden received in 2020.

The Daily Mail referred to the poll numbers as the “ultimate humiliation,” as women under 30 were widely expected to be Harris’ strongest demographic.

The Harris campaign even spent six figures on a studio for her to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and courted celebrities, including Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.

“The Vice President used terms like ‘weird’ to describe Trump and his running mate JD Vance, embraced the moniker ‘Momala’ and created TikTok videos to Gen Z’s favorite rising star Chappel Roan’s hit song ‘Femininomenon,'” the report notes. “And while she may have won the TikTok war – securing 448million ‘likes’ to Trump’s 102million – she was unable to translate that into votes.”

In her attempt to win over young women, Harris heavily campaigned on abortion access, but just 13 percent of voters under 30 cited that as their top concern in the exit polls.

“In stark contrast, 40 percent of that age group said the economy was their main worry. Another 11 percent of under 30s said immigration was their top issue,” the Daily Mail reports.

The report added: